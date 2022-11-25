Red Bull Home Ground 2022: Stream, schedule and teams

Based in Lisbon, Luís Mira is Dexerto's Esports Editor and he brings more than a decade of experience covering esports and traditional sports to the team. Contact: luis.mira@dexerto.com

The third edition of the Red Bull Home Ground is around the corner. Here you can find all the information about the event, which will feature some of NA’s and EMEA’s finest.

One of the most exciting events during the off-season is only a few weeks away. The Victoria Warehouse, located in Manchester, will host the third edition of the Red Bull Home Ground, an eight-team tournament with $100,000 on the line.

For the first time in the Red Bull Home Ground’s history, there will be teams from the Americas in attendance. 100 Thieves and KRU Esports will be debuting their new rosters at this event, which they will use as preparation for the VCT 2023 Kickoff Tournament in February.

Mark Roe / Red Bull Team Liquid and G2 Esports were the previous winners of the Red Bull Home Ground series

From the EMEA side of things, there will be four VCT partners playing in Manchester (Liquid, Vitality, Heretics, and FUT Esports), making this a must-watch competition for Valorant fans ahead of the first big event of 2023, in São Paulo, as regional rivalries will be renewed.

Contents

Red Bull Home Ground 2022: Stream

The Red Bull Home Ground 3 will be broadcast live on Red Bull Gaming’s Twitch and YouTube channels, where Yinsu Collins, Mitch ‘Mitchman’ McBride, Tom ‘Tombizz’ Bissmire, Ryan ‘RyanCentral’ Horton, Beatriz ‘kaquka’ Alonso and Adam ‘Dinko’ Hawthorne will take viewers through the action.

There will also be a variety of co-streamers from multiple languages doing watch parties, with more details to be announced closer to the event.

Red Bull Home Ground 2022: Format & schedule

The Red Bull Home Ground 3 will continue to feature the tournament’s innovative format, with each team picking its home map. If a team wins both home grounds, they automatically win the best-of-five series.

The tournament will be held between December 9-11, with more information about the format and the schedule expected to be released in the coming days.

Red Bull Home Ground 2022: All participating teams

The Red Bull Home Ground 3 will feature eight teams, seven of which were invited by Red Bull. FUT Esports are the only team attending the event that came from a qualifier following the withdrawal of BIG, who had won the EMEA qualifier. Their spot was taken by Team Heretics.

Colin Young-Wolff/Riot Games Cryocells will attend his first event with 100 Thieves

Red Bull has not yet announced the name of the eighth team attending the event.

Team Region Players Team Liquid EMEA soulcas, Jamppi, Redgar, nAts, Sayf 100 Thieves Americas bang, Cryocells, stellar, Derrek, Asuna KRU Esports Americas Klaus, NagZ, xand, Daveeys, axeddy Team Vitality EMEA ceNder, BONECOLD, MOLSI, Destrian, Twisten FOKUS EMEA YaBoiLewis, Kuba, JUGi, TBD, TBD Team Heretics EMEA keloqz, Boo, Mixwell, zeek, AvovA FUT Esports EMEA mojj, qw1, MrFaliN, Muj, qRaxs, ATA KAPTAN TBD TBD TBD

