Team Liquid sign star trio to Valorant roster for 2023 season

Team Liquid have unveiled their Valorant roster for the 2023 season with the former Gambit Esports duo of Igor ‘Redgar’ Vlasov and Ayaz ‘nAts’ Akhmetshin joining alongside ex-Guild Esports sniper Saif ‘Sayf’ Jibraeel.

The trio of signings brings Team Liquid’s roster to six players after the North American organization announced on November 11 the departures of Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom and Nabil ‘Nivera’ Benrlitom, who have been linked with Karmine Corp.

Redgar and nAts were two of the standout players for Gambit Esports in 2021. Redgar will presumably take over IGL duties, helping to fix one of the squad’s biggest weaknesses. In 2022, ScreaM and Elias ‘Jamppi’ Olkkonen called strategies at different times.

Sayf burst onto the international scene in 2022 with Guild Esports as a highly-touted sniper. It remains to be seen whether his arrival will see Jamppi switch his role in the game.

Team Liquid bolster its Valorant roster

Team Liquid had a relatively successful 2022 season. The squad qualified for two international events, VCT Stage 1 Masters in Iceland and Valorant Champions 2022. In both tournaments, the team placed top eight.

nAts and Redgar both missed out on international play in 2022 but had a successful 2021 season with Gambit, who won VCT Stage 2 Masters Berlin and came second at Valorant Champions 2021.

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games nAts was one of the best players in the world in 2021

Sayf may not have the international accolades of his peers, but he acquitted himself well at VCT Stage 2 Masters Copenhagen. Much like his Guild teammate Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson, who has signed with Fnatic, Sayf displayed the potential to become a top player in his position.

Fans will be able to see the new Team Liquid squad in action at the Red Bull Home Ground tournament starting on December 9.

Team Liquid’s Valorant roster is now: