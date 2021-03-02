Shroud explains why new Valorant agent Astra is going to be "broken" - Dexerto

Shroud believes Valorant’s newest agent, Astra, is broken in her current release state, due to an “unintentional” perk of her ultimate ability, Astral Form.

Riot Games set the world on fire when they announced Valorant’s newest agent, Astra. She hasn’t been added to the game yet, but her release is imminent. Her ultimate, Astral Form and Cosmic Divide, is insane.

However, her other abilities seemed a little underwhelming, and we fear her damage output isn’t amazing. But that doesn’t mean she isn’t good. At least, not according to Mike ‘shroud’ Grzesiek. He thinks her ultimate is so good; it makes up for her other abilities. He even described it as “broken.”

“In her astral form, she can see when somebody is diffusing a bomb or faking a bomb or whatever. It’s so broken,” he said.

“If Astra truly comes out tomorrow, she’s going to be so busted. If Astra comes out in this current state tomorrow, no changes at all; she’s going to be busted. The fact that you can see that is so huge. That has to change for sure.”

“I actually don’t think she’s that broken. I just think that certain aspects about her need a little bit of a tweak. Like, for one, you shouldn’t see the spike in your astral form. Just get rid of that completely.

“Don’t allow any Astra to see where the spike is. That really sucks.”

“Because as a CT, you can be on a completely [different] site, and you can see exactly where the bomb is planted, which I think is kind of weird.

“And the fact that you can see somebody tap a bomb or stick a bomb or whatever is kind of weird. So, that part doesn’t seem intended. I think it just slipped through the cracks.”

Valorant players have mixed opinions about Astra. Some think her ultimate is overpowered, like Shroud.

Others think she’s too complicated and gimmicky and will fall behind other agents.

Either way, we’ll have to wait and see how she fits into the game upon release.