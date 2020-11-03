 Phantom or Vandal? Shroud explains which rifle to use in Valorant - Dexerto
Valorant

Phantom or Vandal? Shroud explains which rifle to use in Valorant

Published: 3/Nov/2020 15:49 Updated: 3/Nov/2020 16:17

by Lauren Bergin
valorant-shroud
Shroud via. Twitch

shroud

While shroud’s professional CS:GO days are long since over, his former expertise is coming in handy when playing Valorant. But, which of the two main rifles does he recommend?

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has become one of Twitch’s most iconic streamers, especially when it comes to FPS. Put a gun in his hands and he’ll likely dominate the enemy team with it, making their life an absolute misery. In this case, those guns were the Phantom and Vandal.

Viewers watched curiously as shroud managed to demolish the enemy team with the Vandal, but many asked why he hadn’t elected to use the Phantom as his weapon of choice.

Catching a glimpse of the comment shroud outlined the best circumstances for each rifle, but certainly gave his preference to one of the deadly weapons.

Riot Games
The Vandal has become one of the game’s deadliest weapons.

When to use the Vandal

According to shroud, the significant buffs to the Vandal make it completely unstoppable. Although buffed several patches ago on 1.07, shroud clearly noticed the new dominant potential that the weapon has.

Right at the start of the video, he explains that the Vandal has become his weapon of choice due to the potential of it, and therefore he uses it in most situations. While it is a map dependent weapon, it seems that the Twitch legend has adopted it into his arsenal.

The choice stirred up several questions, however, about when to use the Phantom.

Valorant-Phantom
Riot Games
Many players were asking shroud when best to use the game’s other deadly rifle.

When to use the Phantom

Shroud admits that the Phantom is also a strong pick within the Valorant meta, but that its usage is very different from that of the Vandal.

If playing a more defensive map, character and position, then the Phantom is the one for you. Shroud explains that if the map is full of pesky smoke bombs such as Omen’s or Viper’s, the Phantom is your best bet for being able to shoot through the smoke and remain undetected.

The Phantom is also the former CS:GO pro’s choice of weapon when getting up close and personal, because it works very well at close range.

Pretty much every FPS fan would love to play like shroud (but certainly not against). His expert aim obviously helps when using either weapon, but that’s not something anything but practice can solve.

So go ahead and try out some of his tips – he certainly knows what he’s talking about. If you don’t believe that, just watch the match – it’s all the proof you need.

