Shroud reveals he’s making a Valorant team for VCT qualifiers and wants Tarik to join

Twitch star Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek is returning to competitive action in a future Valorant Champions Tour Open Qualifier and he could line up alongside some former CS:GO teammates.

While Shroud continues to be one of the premier names in streaming, some of his fans would love to see him return to competitive action in either Counter-Strike or Valorant.

The former Cloud9 star has dipped his toe in tournaments alongside fellow streamers, and almost qualified for a CS:GO Major while playing with his Old Guys Club ‘meme team’.

Well, with some of his former teammates now switching their focus to Valorant, it looks like some of Shroud’s fans will finally get their wish of him getting back into the competitive flow of things.

The Canadian streamer revealed that he’s taking part in the next North American open qualifier for the Valorant Champions Tour and had some teammates in mind.

They include the likes of longtime duo partner Jordan ‘n0thing’ Gilbert and Sean ‘Seangares’ Gares – though Sean might be ineligible given he’s signed to an org.

Shroud circled back to his earlier announcement during his July 3rd stream, confirming he would be taking part in the qualifier once Valorant’s newest agent – KAY/O – was eligible. “I’ll go run around as KAY/O and silence things,” he said.

He also noted that he’s floated the possibility of CS:GO Major winner Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik joining his ragtag team.

The CS:GO star, who last played for Evil Geniuses, has long been rumored to make the switch to Valorant after swapping competitive play for content creation.

Whether Shroud manages to get the squad he wants together remains to be seen, but he does have some time to figure things out.

The next open qualifier kicks off on July 22nd and runs to July 25th. If successful in the qualifier, Shroud and his squad would move on to the Challengers 2 event which has a $50,000 prize pool.