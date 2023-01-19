tarik reveals he tried to make team for NA Valorant Challengers qualifiers

While streaming the NA Valorant Challengers Last Chance Qualifiers, Sentinels streamer and former CS:GO pro Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik revealed that he was supposed to compete in the tournament with a team comprised of Timothy ‘iiTzTimmy’ An and Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek.

Streamers jumping in to play in the NA Challengers Last Chance Qualifier has been the new norm as former pros look to compete instead of co-stream the matches. Jay ‘sinatraa’ Won and his team, UNTAMABLE BEASTS, comprised of streamers made it to the Round of 16 in the most recent qualifier before bowing out to the free-agent squad Nearest Airport.

While watching sinatraa’s team compete, tarik revealed that he wanted to do the same thing with iiTzTimmy and shroud.

“You guys know how iiTzTimmy and shroud were going to make a team? It was going to be me, iiTzTimmy, shroud and then I am pretty sure we were going to get Yassine ‘Subroza’ Taoufik, but he couldn’t play. Then it was going to be me, iiTzTimmy and shroud and we were going to get two players and it just never happened,” tarik said on stream.

He also said the blame for the team not coming together was mostly on him, with fault also falling on everyone involved, because the Sentinels streamer would’ve been the person to set up the squad.

Tarik almost competed the NA Valorant Challengers open qualifiers

The popular streamer has instead been streaming the tournament to his viewers while following some of the top squad in the event.

tarik also held his own Valorant tournament in January called the Ludwig x Tarik Valorant Invitational. The content creator commentated some of the matches and helped put up the $50,000 prize pool for the invited pro squads.

The Sentinels streamer should continue his co-stream of the NA Challengers Last Chance Qualifier on January 19 as the final rounds of the tournament start.