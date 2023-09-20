FNS reveals his dream Valorant lineup for 2024 VCT season

In a stream after announcing he is taking a break from Valorant competition, Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta revealed his dream lineup for the 2024 VCT season.

FNS revealed on September 19 that he is leaving the NRG Esports roster and will be pivoting to content creation and streaming. The Valorant IGL is one of the most accomplished players in North America, having won Masters Reykjavik 2022 and placed top three in numerous international VCT tournaments.

The veteran FPS pro said that his heart isn’t in competing at the moment and it wouldn’t be fair to his teammates if he joined a squad with this mindset. Although, he did confirm he had previously been in talks with multiple organizations to join and potentially build out a roster for next season, before his decision to step back.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

After the announcement, FNS turned on his stream and took questions from fans. One of the questions asked was what the IGL’s dream roster would have been for the 2024 VCT season.

FNS’ dream Valorant roster for 2024

The former NRG player said that his ideal roster for the 2024 season would have consisted of himself, Nathan ‘leaf’ Orf, Zachary ‘zekken’ Patrone, Sam ‘s0m’ Oh, and, in an ideal world, Ethan ‘Ethan’ Arnold.

“That was the team we wanted, that was the ideal lineup we wanted. Had we been able to create that lineup, for sure me and s0m would have played,” FNS said.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Article continues after ad

He further explained that leaf would be the primary Duelist while zekken would play Sova and secondary Duelist when needed. s0m would then presumably take up the Controller role with FNS filling in as either Sentinel or Initiator and Ethan playing some sort of supportive character.

Article continues after ad

When asked what organization this lineup would have played under, FNS said it probably would have had to be Sentinels because they wouldn’t want to let go of zekken.

Article continues after ad

FNS also put a major caveat on this lineup and the feasibility of getting all of these players together, saying that it was far from ever materializing.

At this point in the off-season, leaf is currently unsigned, and zekken and Ethan are still under contract with Sentinels and Evil Geniuses respectively. The VCT 202-23 off-season is still ongoing as multiple teams have yet to finalize and announce their rosters for the next year of competition.

Article continues after ad