Zombs weighs in on ShahZaM’s shots at Sentinels: “They wanted to play with shroud”

Valorant star Jared ‘zombs’ Gitlin has claimed that the Sentinels roster wanted to play with shroud in the NA LCQ, after former in-game leader ShahZaM took shots at the organization.

The Valorant esports community up in arms currently. Kicking off the year with drama, Valorant player Shahzeb ‘ShahZaM’ Khan recently hit out at his former organization Sentinels.

The 29-year-old has claimed that he was guaranteed a spot in franchising if the roster played with Counter-Strike veteran Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek in the VCT Last Chance Qualifier.

Subsequently, the organization failed to make it Champions, and ShahZaM was let go from Sentinels amid a roster shakeup ahead of the 2023 season.

Article continues after ad

Now, Zombs — who stepped down from the Sentinels roster early last year — has given his thoughts on the situation.

In a recent live stream, the Valorant star claimed that the team actually wanted to play with the former CS pro.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

“Yeah I don’t know why he did shroud like that though, that’s all I’ll say bro,” said Zombs. “I would never do my dog like that.

“It doesn’t matter what way he meant it bro, he literally typed like shroud was a noob. Like he was doing charity work like it was Make-A-Wish for shroud.”

He continued: “They wanted to play with shroud. They didn’t have any other option. I just remember every day after shroud joined Shahz was like ‘bro shroud is surprising us in scrims so much, he’s insane, he sh*t on everyone in scrims.’ But, then he’s complaining now or some sh*t.

Article continues after ad

“Like he implied that it was shroud’s fault that they lost LCQ. Otherwise, what was the point in even typing that, why are you mentioning shroud if you’re not blaming him.”

ShahZaM’s claims have also been dismissed by Sentinels’ CEO Rob Moore, who criticized the player for his bad attitude throughout the 2022 VCT season.