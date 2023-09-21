Shroud claims Valorant is the number one FPS and CS2 is much “easier”

Shroud believes Valorant is the “number one” first-person shooter game on the market right now, and that Counter-Strike 2 is much “easier” to play, ahead of CS2’s much anticipated full release.

Shroud started out as a pro player in CS:GO, where he competed for five years, before retiring to focus on streaming and YouTube.

However, he surprisingly returned to competing in 2022, when he joined the Sentinels Valorant team for a brief stint, before soon going back to being a content creator for his legion of fans.

The FPS legend, widely considered one of the best players of all time, has often compared the two games.

He previously said that Valorant was much easier than Counter-Strike, although, he says this is not the case anymore.

Shroud claims CS2 is “easier” than Valorant

Shroud said multiple times during a Twitch stream that he believes Valorant is now the best FPS title and that Counter-Strike 2 is “100%” an “easier” game.

“That’s the funniest thing you’ve said,” his friend replies.

“I’m telling you, you guys just don’t understand. If s1mple goes to Valorant he can’t compete”, Shroud went on to say – although this last comment was certainly tongue-in-cheek.

The two FPS titles have been direct competitors since Riot Games launched their Counter-Strike equivalent, and they have been increasingly compared as the full release of CS2 looks to be imminent.

This became even more a hot topic amongst the FPS community, due to Valve’s large CS2 beta update revealing even more stark similarities.

s1mple himself has even slammed Counter-Strike 2’s likeness after saying that the new buy menu is more Valorant than CS2.