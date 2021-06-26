VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers NA and Europe hub: schedule, results, format

The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2021 is approaching its end with the final stage in North America and Europe kicking off at the end of June. Here’s what you need to know about the two major regions, including who qualifies for Masters Berlin at the end.

The race to Valorant Champions, reportedly set to be held in Los Angeles in December, is heading up in VCT Stage 3. Teams across the world have one last chance to make the big dance and Valorant’s first true World Championship.

In North America and Europe, that race is going to be tighter than ever. With both regions putting up spectacular showings in Iceland, all eyes will be on the victors of VCT Stage 3 Challengers ⁠— who’ll undoubtedly be favorites for Masters Berlin.

Valorant Champions Tour 2021: stream

You can catch both the VCT Stage 3 Challengers NA and Europe action on their respective regional Twitch channels.

Valorant Esports NA

Valorant Esports Europe

Miss the games? Don’t stress ⁠— VODs are uploaded daily for NA and Europe on YouTube.

VCT Stage 3 Challengers: North America

Challengers 1: July 8 to 11 Eight teams qualify from Open Qualifier, starting July 1 Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

July 8 to 11 Challengers 2: July 29 to August 1 Eight teams qualify from Open Qualifier Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

July 29 to August 1 Challengers Playoffs: August 11 to 15 Eight teams qualify from Challengers 1 and 2 Top 3 teams progress to Masters Berlin

August 11 to 15

VCT Stage 3 Challengers: Europe

Challengers 1: July 7 to 11 Eight teams qualify from Closed Qualifier, starting June 30 Top 4 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

July 7 to 11 Challengers 2: July 28 to August 1 Eight teams qualify from Challengers 1 and Closed Qualifier Top 2 teams progress to Challengers Playoffs

July 28 to August 1 Challengers Playoffs: August 12 to 22 12 teams qualify from three different regions: Europe (6), Turkey (3), CIS (3) Top 4 teams progress to Masters Berlin

August 12 to 22

How does the Valorant Champions Tour work?

The Valorant Champions Tour allows the best teams from across the world to fight their way to the top not only domestically but internationally.

Teams can qualify for the global Masters events by performing well in domestic Challengers stages. However, only the very best will be invited to Champions in December ⁠— Valorant’s take on a World Championship.

The format forces teams to excel all year round, with the action kicking off in late January and running all the way through.

