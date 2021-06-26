VCT Stage 3 2021 Challengers NA and Europe hub: schedule, results, format

Curating the true potential of gaming and esports.
Published: 26/Jun/2021 7:30 Updated: 26/Jun/2021 8:59by Andrew Amos
The Valorant Champions Tour (VCT) 2021 is approaching its end with the final stage in North America and Europe kicking off at the end of June. Here’s what you need to know about the two major regions, including who qualifies for Masters Berlin at the end.
The race to Valorant Champions, reportedly set to be held in Los Angeles in December, is heading up in VCT Stage 3. Teams across the world have one last chance to make the big dance and Valorant’s first true World Championship.
In North America and Europe, that race is going to be tighter than ever. With both regions putting up spectacular showings in Iceland, all eyes will be on the victors of VCT Stage 3 Challengers — who’ll undoubtedly be favorites for Masters Berlin.
You can catch both the VCT Stage 3 Challengers NA and Europe action on their respective regional Twitch channels.
Miss the games? Don’t stress — VODs are uploaded daily for NA and Europe on YouTube.
The Valorant Champions Tour allows the best teams from across the world to fight their way to the top not only domestically but internationally.
Teams can qualify for the global Masters events by performing well in domestic Challengers stages. However, only the very best will be invited to Champions in December — Valorant’s take on a World Championship.
The format forces teams to excel all year round, with the action kicking off in late January and running all the way through.
