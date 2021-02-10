Logo
Shroud exposes game-breaking Valorant ‘wallhack’ glitch showing enemy locations

Published: 10/Feb/2021 10:32

by Lauren Bergin
Valorant shroud Yoru Glitch Bug
Twitch: Shroud, Riot Games

Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek’s return to Valorant has been a pretty wild ride, and now the ex-CSGO pro turned Twitch sensation has uncovered a game-breaking glitch that shows the enemy’s position on the map. 

During his latest Valorant stream on February 9, Twitch legend shroud uncovered a glitch that shows the movement of enemy players on the minimap.

This isn’t the first time that the ex CS:GO pro has has this happen to him either, as he refers to “the bug” with a degree of familiarity.

It’s this that makes the bug so devastating, because if it’s happening a lot to shroud, how many others is it happening to?

Cypher Valorant
Riot Games
This unfortunate Cypher player just got out Cyphered.

Shroud finds ‘wallhack’ Valorant bug

While shroud is exploring Haven as Yoru, it turns out that he manages to not only rip holes in the fabric of reality, but in the virtual world of Future Earth.

“I’ve got the bug, I see him,” shroud exclaims, as he proceeds to call out every step that the enemy Cypher makes to his audience, who watch in awe as his predictions play out right before their eyes.

It appears that, for some reason, shroud is able to see all of the enemy players on the map, despite not playing an Agent whose utility allows for this.

While this leads to a hilarious victory for shroud and his teammates, it’s pretty clear that this glitch is a pretty nasty one to have to deal with.

Is this a new bug?

Shroud clarifies that “that bug happens to me all the time… He never left my radar.” Clarifying that he can see the enemy on the mini-map, he explains that “it’s happened since this new update,” implying that the issue is with Patch 2.02.

The positive is that, considering his popularity, thousands of Valorant fans are now aware of the issue and can bring it to the attention of Riot.

The negative is, however, that until a fix is implemented you might be getting wall banged or stalked without knowing until it’s far too late.

Either way, Patch 2.03 will have to make some form of adjustment to make sure that not every Agent can basically be Cypher. After all, we can’t have our favorite Moroccan feeling left out, can we?

GTA

Surprise GTA 5 update released: Everything we know

Published: 10/Feb/2021 10:33

by David Purcell
GTA 5 update loading screen
Rockstar Games

Rockstar Games have released a surprise GTA 5 update on February 10, a day before players usually see new content in GTA Online – so what’s actually included in the patch notes?

The game is over seven years old now, which some might think would make the content inside it quite stale at this point. Well, that’s not really how it’s played out for Rockstar, who routinely add new content to the title’s online experience.

That being said, those GTA Online weekly updates are usually every Thursday, so players were shocked to see one appear a day earlier this week.

There’s not a lot of information out there in terms of what’s included, but let’s run through everything we know so far.

GTA Online leak next-gen consoles
Rockstar Games
A surprise GTA 5 update burst onto the scene on February 10.

GTA 5 February 10 update download size

On consoles, it’s been reported that this new patch will be 7 GB for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PS5.

However, quite oddly, PC players claim that an update of just 92 MB has appeared on their screens. Quite the difference, which begs the question of what’s included really.

What’s included? Patch notes

As of the time of writing, it remains unclear as to what specific changes this GTA 5 update will make in Grand Theft Auto.

The existence of the patch was first discovered by prominent leaker TezFunz2, who tweeted out of nowhere: “New GTA V patch releasing soon.”

It took just five minutes after that tweet for the patch to start appearing on devices.

As for the GTA 5 update patch notes, players are speculating that this might just have been rolled out to fix a number of bugs in-game.

With such a huge difference in download size between both console and PC, however, we await further details on what to expect from Newswire – Rockstar’s official news page. Once we have those, we’ll be sure to update this article as soon as we can.