Logo
Valorant

Shroud blasts CSGO’s cheating problems as the reason he’d rather play Valorant

Published: 7/Feb/2021 21:13

by Julian Young
Shroud YouTube Thumbnail Valorant Omen Agent Blended
YouTube: shroud / Riot Games

Share

shroud

While talking with fans on Twitch, shroud revealed that the rampant cheating in CSGO has turned the game into “garbage” and convinced him to spend his time playing Valorant instead.

Dealing with cheaters is an issue every competitive title must grapple with to ensure the integrity of the game. For many, CSGO and Valorant are the best FPS experiences available and have substantial player populations, which also means they have been forced to deal with their fair share of cheating issues.

Whether they are hacking in the game’s ranked playlist, or even during professional matches, cheaters will often completely ruin the experience for legit players. While hacking can be largely avoided in more professional settings, content creators often run into cheaters on a daily basis.

Known as one of the best FPS players of all time, Michael “shroud” Grzesiek has faced off against plenty of hackers while streaming and competing professionally. On February 6, the content creator explained to his fans on Twitch how cheating issues in CSGO convinced him to play Valorant instead.

Shroud Twitch Clip Valorant Loading Screen
Twitch / shroud
Shroud explained to his fans how cheating issues have pushed him away from CSGO and convinced him to play more Valorant.

During the stream, someone from his Twitch chat commented that he should play CSGO instead of Valorant. Shroud noticed the user’s message and immediately laughed, then sarcastically joked in response: “That’s good, that’s funny.”

“I’d love to play CSGO if it was f**king good,” Grzesiek responded. He went on to explain why he now prefers Valorant over Counter-Strike, saying that the Riot Games’ title is extremely accessible and players can dive right in without having to worry about facing cheaters.

“You jump in, you play, you’re confident . . . [you] have a good time,” the creator explained. Shroud also confirmed that Valorant’s anti-cheat system makes sure the in-game experience isn’t ruined by hackers, and explained that “at least you know you’re not gonna get f**king cheated.”

“Every single time you play CS, you’re trying to casually jump into matchmaking [and you get] aimbot, spinbot . . . wallhacks. They got it all dude, teleporting around and s**t,” Grzesiek shared with his fans, listing out several of the hacks players might encounter during their time in Counter-Strike.

The clip ended with shroud referring to CSGO as “f**king garbage.” And, it appears the streamer is not alone is his criticisms of the cheating issues that continue to harm the player experience, as many viewers in his chat also blasted the game, calling it “dead” and “s**t.”

CSGO has been plagued by hackers in both the casual and competitive settings for years, and it appears shroud is the latest player to switch over to Valorant where he can take advantage of Riot’s robust anti-cheat system that helps to keep the game largely free of cheaters.

CS:GO

Twistzz vs Liquid & G2 Looking For Redemption | BLAST Spring 2021 Preview

Published: 7/Feb/2021 3:05

by Alan Bernal
twistzz team liquid blast premier groups

Share

BLAST Premier faze clan Natus Vincere Team Liquid Twistzz

There’s a few different headlines we’re keeping an eye on during the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021, as there’ll be plenty of CSGO teams looking to show early dominance in the stacked event.

All three groups in the Spring Showcase have potential to upset, since roster additions and subtractions have revitalized some teams while leaving others with things to figure out.

G2 Esports are one team that are trying to perfect their play as they have the talent to challenge any team on the server. The question is, how will that talent perform from day-to-day? They’re looking to strike back even harder after a lackluster series against eventual BLAST Premier: Global Final 2020
champions, Na’Vi.

Teams like FaZe Clan and Evil Geniuses will also look to make a resurgence, but in two different capacities. EG want to get back into form since its been a while since they’ve truly dominated.

FaZe on the other hand are eager to log in some games with new addition Russel ‘Twistzz’ Van Dulken. Even more exciting is that TL and FaZe share Group 3, so the former Liquid star is going to want to get off on the right foot with his new home.

BIG and Astralis are two teams many expect to see move on, but are prone to surprises. In BLAST’s unforgiving format, one bad day could really throw a wrench in your event early on.

CS fans have a lot to be excited for in the BLAST Premier Spring Groups 2021.