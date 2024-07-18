Valorant’s newest map, Abyss, is claiming “victims” as VCT pros are also falling off the map by accident, showing it can happen to anyone, even at the highest levels of play.

Every map needs a gimmick, and Abyss’ gimmick is the depthless pits that surround it. Although it gives freedom to move around the map, it also punishes players who are unaware of their surroundings.

As it rolls out into the game in full force, I’m sure many players reading have already unintentionally walked off the map at one point or another. It’s a small mistake, but that’s how the map is designed. However, nobody would think pro players, the very best in the world, would make the same mistakes.

Luckily, dear readers, you are in good company because Abyss has claimed victims at even the highest levels of play.

One of the first instances of a pro player falling off Abyss was during Talon and Team Secret’s match in VCT Pacific. This was a high-stakes elimination match to qualify for VCT Champions. Lose this and your season is over.

In round nine of the second map, Team Secret’s Jremy dashed straight into the hole at mid, mostly likely not realizing he hadn’t bought an updraft. Jremy went on to slowly float down to his death, with the observers showing it in full detail.

The worst part of Jremy’s mistake is that he had his Jett Knives and was using them, ultimately wasting the ability. Luckily for Team Secret, they still won that round though they went on to lose the map and series, ending their season.

Another victim of Abyss was Vanity in VCT Americas. Once again, during a high-stakes elimination match where the loser’s season would be over, we saw Cloud9 and KRÜ Esports duke it out.

In the 12 round of the map, C9’s Vanity accidentally fell off the map as he was trying to flash the A-Site in a retake, not realizing just how close he was from the edge. Luckily, just like Team Secret, they won the round.

Later into round 14, we saw another map diver in Cloud9’s moose. This time, however, it was intentional, just so he could deny KRÜ an ace and not give them free money and an ult charge.

Despite the stellar play, Cloud9 would go on to lose the map and the series meaning their season was cut short.

All of VCT’s regions are still ongoing, meaning there will be more Abyss to be played. So, if you’re looking to see if pros make the same mistakes we do, there’s no better time than now.