The MADNESS of North in CSGO: A disaster from start to finish | Richard Lewis

Published: 6/Feb/2021 19:48

by Alan Bernal

North

North has ceased operations including their once-promising CS:GO division, and Richard Lewis explains how mismanagement and missed opportunities eventually led the Danish disaster to end.

Counter-Strike fans will likely remember North in passing. Even though they never won much, they were always backed by enough money to bring on great talent with an even more impressive team structure behind them to help the CSGO project.

Unfortunately, they never amounted to more. Lewis was thoroughly impressed with the caliber of players North were able to pick up throughout their short history. Names like Emil ‘Magisk’ Reif, Mathias ‘MSL’ Lauridsen, and René ‘CajunB’ Borg are just a few players that are or could have been backbones to truly great lineups.

The organization had the aspirations of being a pound-for-pound rival with legendary org Astralis and, in multiple iterations, they had a chance to do so.

north disband csgo
North
Things started going south for North, even before the rebrand.

Inside and out, it just wasn’t a well-managed organization. They squandered some of the best years of MSL, they signed players for rumored salaries reaching $20,000 per month with nothing to show for, invested in a questionable rebrand, and that’s just to start.

There will always be a question of what could have been when it comes to North, but the CS:GO scene was already moving past them even while they were in operation. Danish Counter-Strike isn’t short of talent, and the org wasn’t short of opportunities to succeed.

Ultimately, the four-year project has now come to a close with many lessons to be learned for other teams and organizations in the esport.

Valorant

Autimatic leaves CSGO and rejoins Skadoodle on T1 Valorant

Published: 4/Feb/2021 23:06 Updated: 4/Feb/2021 23:08

by Alan Bernal
autimatic t1 valorant
T1

Skadoodle T1

North American CSGO star Timothy ‘autimatic’ Ta has left CSGO and will rejoin his former Cloud9 teammate Tyler ‘Skadoodle’ Latham, this time on T1’s Valorant roster.

  • Autimatic joins Ska, DaZeD, AZK, swag, and Spyder on T1
  • A CSGO team w/ autimatic, flusha and suNny reportedly fell through
  • Autimatic last played CSGO for Gen.G

Autimatic joins T1 Valorant

T1 revealed autimatic as their latest signee to the Valorant roster, though it’s still unknown who the 24-year-old  will replace on the team.

At the time of signing, T1 still have Ha ‘Spyder’ Jung-woo, Sam ‘DaZeD’ Marine, Keven ‘AZK’ Larivière, Braxton ‘brax’ Pierce, and Skadoodle listed on their roster. In the org’s announcement video, fans noticed that neither AZK or brax were featured throughout.

Autimatic and Skadoodle were both on the 2018 Cloud9 CSGO team that captured North America’s first and only Major.

Autimatic leaves CSGO

Valve’s tier one esport lost another big North American name as autimatic will now represent T1 in Valorant.

As one of the last premier NA talents not on Team Liquid or Evil Geniuses, autimatic’s decision to retire comes on the heels of rumors that he was prepared to create a team alongside Miikka ‘⁠suNny’ Kemppi and Robin ‘flusha⁠’ Rönnquist.

His last trophy was at the DeamHack Open Anaheim 2020 with Gen.G where they won $50,000 for overcoming FURIA. He was HLTV’s 17th best player in 2018.

What’s next for T1?

T1 fell short of qualification at the Valorant Champions Tour Challengers 1. They placed 9th-16th after losing to AndBox 1-2.

The org will have another chance to qualify at Challengers 2 on February 10.

T1 Valorant Roster

Player 
Braxton ‘brax’ Pierce
Keven ‘AZK’ Larivière
Tyler ‘Skadoodle’ Latham
Sam ‘DaZeD’ Marine
Ha ‘Spyder’ Jung-woo
Timothy ‘autimatic’ Ta