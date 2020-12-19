 What opponents saw when playing against OpTic forsaken's CSGO hacks - Dexerto
Logo
CS:GO

What opponents saw when playing against OpTic forsaken’s CSGO hacks

Published: 19/Dec/2020 20:10

by Julian Young
OpTic India forsaken
OpTic Gaming

Share

OpTic Gaming

OpTic India player Nikhil ‘forsaken’ Kumawat was exposed for cheating during a tournament and later banned from competitive CSGO in one of the biggest scandals of 2018 — and a new video has emerged showing exactly what his opponents saw when competing against the hacks.

OpTic India was formed in the summer of 2018 and started off strong with an impressive series of performances at various C-Tier and qualifier CSGO tournaments.

Just 4 months after the team was signed though, its entire roster was released in October 2018 after their star player was exposed for using hacks while competing in the eXTREMESLAND 2018 Asia Finals.

While forsaken is still serving his 5-year ESIC ban, new footage of his cheating continues to emerge. YouTuber Avi Thour shared a video showing the perspective of opponents playing against the hacks during the infamous “word.exe” scandal, called that because the cheating program was literally named “word.exe” on the Indian player’s PC.

The footage on display in the video makes it extremely clear that something is not quite right with forsaken’s behavior in-game, as almost every possible hacking situation can be seen in the 2-minute long montage.

Opponents are hit without even seeing forsaken on their screen, headshot immediately after coming around corners, and many other instances of possible foul play.

Lucky plays and strategies like head-glitching are not an issue on their own. However, the video evidence combined with the the fact we now know forsaken was cheating is just more evidence these plays were more than just skill.

CSGO forsaken Cheating Video
YouTube / Avi Thour
Avi Thour’s video shows dozens of clips from players who were killed by forsaken while he was hacking.

The video provides even more evidence that forsaken was abusing hacks while competing for OpTic India. Hector ‘H3CZ’ Rodriguez – the owner of OpTic Gaming – spoke about the scandal in an episode of his ‘Eavesdrop’ podcast that aired on September 13.

H3CZ shared some strong criticism of forsaken, calling him a “f**king loser.” He went on to describe how forsaken’s actions negatively affected the OpTic organization, saying “To put on that brand, and to f**king do that, he is lucky that I wasn’t f**king there.”

While forsaken has apologized for the cheating scandal, the events have clearly stuck with H3CZ and many others in the CSGO and OpTic community. This video is just another reminder of how much a single player can damage the reputation of an esports organization and the integrity of a game’s competitive scene.

CS:GO

ALEX explains why CSGO player strike was justified after BLAST drama

Published: 19/Dec/2020 6:22

by Andrew Amos
ALEX playing CS:GO for Vitality
StarLadder

Share

ALEX BLAST Cloud9

Cloud9’s Alex ‘ALEX’ McMeekin may not have been part of the eight CS:GO teams who were going to strike during the BLAST Premier Fall 2020 Finals, but he is standing in solidarity with the players saying they were justified in taking action against them for their handling of voice comms.

BLAST once again came under fire from CS:GO players during the Fall Finals. The tournament organizer reportedly planned to used players voice comms in an “harmful and illegal” matter, according to the CSPPA.

This led to the players striking, ultimately delaying ⁠— but not canceling ⁠— the finals broadcast. However, while a resolution was found, the players are still unsure of what’s happening due to a lack of communication between BLAST, the CSPPA, and their teams, according to ALEX.

Alex playing for Vitality in CS:GO
StarLadder
ALEX has spoken out about CS:GO players going on strike over the BLAST voice comms controversy, saying the eight teams were “justified” in doing so.

“No one knows what’s going on, at least within the players. I’ve spoken to multiple players, and for us, no one knew this was sorted on November 23, and that’s why the strike action was taken,” he told Dexerto.

“If it was made public, or privately passed on to the players or the CSPPA that this was dealt with and players were aware, then they wouldn’t have had to strike for it.”

ALEX also criticized those who were claiming the player strike was unnecessary. Given the coaching bug abuse and other scandals across 2020, the voice comms issue was seen as a small issue to strike over.

However, the Cloud9 star believes that no player would strike without reason. Every pro wants to play the game, and they want answers as to why they weren’t kept in the loop while teams were.

“What I don’t understand is that people aren’t striking because they want to ⁠— everyone wants to play the game. But I can tell you from my understanding…they didn’t know that it was resolved, and for me, that justifies the fact that they did it.”

Segment begins at 14:11

“That brings up a greater issue: Was it resolved and players weren’t told? By orgs? By the players’ association? That’s where we should be investigating right now between BLAST saying it was resolved and players not knowing. Someone is lying somewhere, and we need to find out what happened, because it’s literally destroying the players’ association reputation.”

He also shot down the assumption BLAST were blindsided by players. According to ALEX, players were aware of the issues during the Showdown before the finals. However, because it wasn’t fixed ⁠— and there are legal ramifications behind it ⁠— the players were left with no choice.

“We were asked to have this movement done for the BLAST Fall Showdown, but it was canceled because BLAST responded to the CSPPA’s messages…so to say that they weren’t aware it was going to happen seems a bit weird to me.”

“Was this worth strike action? In my opinion, yes. What we were told was voice comms were leaked from one team to another ⁠— or in some way ⁠— and that can’t happen. There’s so much sensitive information in them that would give a team an advantage.”