Hiko says CS2 needs to catch up with Valorant with one key feature

Former Counter-Strike and Valorant pro Spencer ‘Hiko’ Martin spoke on how CS2 needs to catch up with Valorant with one key feature.

Fans have been comparing the Valve and Riot Games FPS titles since Valorant was released in 2020. The comparisons have only gotten more intense as Valve released CS2 this year.

However, the CS2 community has also been busy asking Valve to fix their game, as the title has been riddled with bugs and glitches since its release. The professional scene has been impacted the most by the switchover, as it has caused massive changes to team rosters and even caused one top-level player to take a hiatus until the game is more playable.

Hiko, who has played both games professionally, spoke about the new Valve title while looking at its leaderboard in a recent stream and said CS2 is lacking in one key area compared to Valorant at the moment.

Hiko says Valorant has one thing over CS2 at the moment

The former 100 Thieves player said that Valorant has a much better anti-cheat than CS2 and that hackers and cheaters run rampant in the Valve title.

“I don’t play against many hackers in Valorant at the highest rank. Whereas the highest rank in this game, everyone complains about it,” Hiko said.

He also lamented about how Valorant players were initially skeptical of Riot’s kernel-level anti-cheat that needed to be installed on their computers, but he hasn’t heard anyone complain about it since the first year.

Valve does have anti-cheat software for CS2; however, it is not as invasive as Riot’s, nor is it as good at detecting players using hacks. The new game uses an AI anti-cheat that Valve has said will get better with time. The developer has also said it is going to crack down on cheaters by stopping matches when cheats are detected and going after accounts that are associated with accounts using cheats.