Logo
Valorant

Riot bans #1 ranked EU Valorant pro Nisay for cheating in ranked matches

Published: 4/Feb/2021 19:36 Updated: 4/Feb/2021 19:38

by Alan Bernal
nisay valorant riot ban
Beşiktaş Esports

Share

Beşiktaş

Riot Games have banned Valorant pro Yasin ‘Nisay’ Gök after he was found cheating in ranked matches. Turkish club, Beşiktaş Esports, have dropped the former #1 Ranked EU player in light of the one-year ban.

  • Riot found Nisay of cheating in ranked matches
  • Beşiktaş Esports terminated Nisay’s contract
  • Nisay claims Riot ‘wronged’ him, is asking for evidence

Riot bans former #1 EU player Nisay

On February 4, Riot revealed the decision to ban Nisay for one year after they determined he was cheating in ranked matches. Nisay was at one time at the top of the EU leaderboard after 75 wins with a 771 rating.

In a translated tweet, Riot Turkey explained that the fraud protection team determined Nisay had cheated. He’s been banned from all Riot-sanctioned events for 12 months. The European Valorant Champions Tour starts February 4.

nisay valorant pro cheater banned vst
Riot Games
Riot Turkey’s translated tweet on Nisay ban.

Beşiktaş drops Nisay, refutes Riot bans

Following Riot’s decision, Beşiktaş Esports announced the immediate termination of the 23-year-old player, as he can no longer participate in the upcoming VCT Open Qualifiers.

The club would have to move quickly to pick up a fifth player for the upcoming Challengers 1 Stage.

Beşiktaş Esports nisay valorant ban pro champions tour
Beşiktaş Esports Twitter
Beşiktaş Esports have dropped Nisay following Riot’s decision.

Riot has come under scrutiny in the past few months for not taking action against Nisay earlier. Evidently, he’s attracted community backlash for being suspected of cheating for a while.

Nisay claims he’s being wronged, saying Riot has yet to produce evidence for the fraud protection team’s decision.

“I’m not so stupid enough to cheat just because I am Radiant in a competitive match,” Nisay said in response to the ban. “When we asked them what 3rd party software etc. would you show us evidence, we are under community pressure, and they said they would not.  I personally think I have been wronged.”

“If they had actually detected that I was cheating, a permanent ban would have been applied.”

Nisay is requesting the company to provide details of his ban, what 3rd-party software was detected, and what cheat was used.

Riot has yet to respond to Nisay’s claims.

Beşiktaş Esports Valorant Roster

Player 
Tuğkan ‘tugkanZ’ Özgün
Burak ‘foiz’ Baz
Kaan ‘Brasco’ Elver
Ayberk ‘Viresse’ Serin
Apex Legends

How to watch Lulu’s Throwdown $100k Apex Legends tournament

Published: 4/Feb/2021 18:05 Updated: 4/Feb/2021 19:04

by Jacob Hale
lulu throwdown apex legends lululuvely albrelalie imperialhal
TSM/NRG/Respawn Entertainment

Share

Apex Legends Season 8

NRG streamer LuluLuvely is throwing a $100,000 Apex Legends tournament for top players and streamers to prove why they’re the best. Here’s how you can catch the action.

  • Top streamers and pro players including as LuluLuvely, Snip3down & ImperialHal
  • $100,000 on the line
  • First major tournament for Season 8

Apex Legends Season 8 has officially kicked off, bringing new Legend Fuse, new weapons and some map changes to boot.

What better way to kick off the new season, then, than seeing some of your favorite content creators to go to battle with some serious money on the line? Here’s all the key info.

Lulu’s Throwdown: Stream

We’ve embedded Lulu’s stream here, but you should be able to tune in to any of the creators’ streams if they’re playing in the tournament to watch different players’ perspectives.

Lulu’s Throwdown: Schedule

The tournament takes place across Thursday, February 4 to Friday, February 5. Action kicks off on Feb 4 at 1 PM PT (4 PM ET/9 PM GMT) and is expected to start at around the same time on Feb 5.

With 20 teams taking to the Outlands, it’s unclear yet how exactly the schedule will look, with limited info on the exact format of the tournament. We will have that information available as soon as possible.

Lulu’s Throwdown: Teams & players

Here we’ve got all of the confirmed teams and players, but it’s worth noting that the event will feature a total of 20 teams, many of which have not been revealed yet. Each team consists of one pro player, one content creator and then teams get to choose their third teammate from a predetermined list.

Team  Players
Team LuluLuvely LuluLuvely iShiny JoeWo
Team Snip3down Snip3down Baron TBD
Team Albralelie Albralelie Dizzy Thekine
Team babynikki babynikki TBD TBD
Team TannerSlays TannerSlays TBD TBD
Team LoeJeez LoeJeez TBD TBD
Team iiTzTimmy iiTzTimmy Lou Shiphtur
Team ClaraATwork ClaraATwork Reptar Tommey
Team ImperialHal ImperialHal Apryze TBD
Team Rogue Rogue SlurpeeG TBD
Team GuhRL GuhRL Cody TBD
Team Daltoosh Daltoosh Gentrifyinq TBD
Team Nokokopuffs Nokokopuffs Brother Enoch TBD
Team sweetdreams sweetdreams xednim TBD
Team NiceWigg NiceWigg PVPX TBD
Team Draynilla Draynilla Bronzey TBD
Team IceManIsaac IceManIsaac Resultuh Kobi

As Lulu herself tells us, this isn’t meant to be a “super sweaty” tournament — it’s all for fun, and we expect to see that play out in the tournament.

Be sure to tune into the action on February 4 at 1 PM PT, and we’ll keep this page updated with all of the information we can in the lead up to, and following, the $100k tournament.