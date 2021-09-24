Shroud backflips on claims Valorant is “just as challenging” as CSGO

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek backflipped on his previous claims that Valorant is “just as challenging” as CSGO, explaining that its simplicity lets you focus more on your role, and he loves that.

Shroud has been a big fan of Valorant ever since it released in June 2020. At first, he wasn’t sure it had the potential to be as big as CSGO. However, frustration with cheaters in CSGO compelled him to switch games, and he hasn’t looked back.

He praised Valorant’s incredible maps and its emphasis on strategy, which he believes builds on what worked in CSGO. But in April 2020, he said he felt it “seems easier” than its counterpart due to its “super simple” visuals.

Advertisement

More than a year after his initial comments, it seemed like he changed his mind. He claimed that both games are “both challenging games” and “it’s hard to say one’s harder than the other.”

However, it wasn’t long before he backflipped on that claim.

After loading into a Valorant game and discussing his team’s strategy with teammates, Shroud told fans that he loved how easy the game was. Then, he compared it to CSGO and explained what makes it easier.

“God, I love how easy this f**king game is,” he said. “Like, in Counter-Strike, you’ve got to learn every single Flashbang, Smoke, Grenade, and [molotov cocktail] lineup to be an effective player.”

Advertisement

“[But] in this game, you’re relying on your team to be the effective players in those roles, and you’re focused more on your role, and I love that. I love that. It’s so simple. It’s literally so simple yet so elegant.”

It’s a stark contrast to Shroud’s previous comments and more in line with the initial ones he made back in 2020. However, even if he does find it easier because of its simplicity, it doesn’t seem to take away his enjoyment of the game.

If anything, it sounds like it actually makes him enjoy Valorant more.