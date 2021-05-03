Shroud: Why Valorant's new Breeze map "best Riot ever made" - Dexerto

Michael ‘Shroud’ Grzesiek revealed he’s a massive fan of Valorant’s newest map, Breeze. He thinks top players will love it and wants Riot Games to make more maps like it in the future.

At first glance, Breeze seemed like it was going to be an ambitious and over-complicated map. The island-themed map is enormous and has many open areas.

However, it also has an interesting sprawl of narrow corridors and pathways between the two sites and a massive area in the middle that needs to be controlled.

But despite its complexity, it’s proven to be a popular choice among players, including Shroud. Not only does he love it, but he went as far as describing it as “the best map they’ve ever made.” He explained why in a recent stream.

“The synergy between all the characters and sh*t is huge,” he said. “You don’t just have one smoke blocking a hallway, and you’re good to go. You need to work together [and] use real utility to take a site.”

Shroud thinks it works well and believes it’s “the direction that [Riot Games] needs to go with their maps in the future.” However, he thinks it will be more favorable among top players and professionals.

“I think all the top players are going to love it, and everyone else is going to hate it. It’s a little worrisome because I think it’s the best map they’ve ever made. So, if it gets bad feedback, then they might not ever make a map like it again.”

The relevant part of the video starts at 0:15.

The map isn’t perfect. For example, some players feel like one site has too many angles to cover. So, it will probably undergo some tweaks and minor improvements in the upcoming weeks.

However, fans already can’t get enough of it, and the feedback has been overwhelmingly positive.