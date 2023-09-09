Which do Counter-Strike pros think is harder: Valorant or CS:GO?

Players between both the Valorant and Counter-Strike communities often debate about the differences between the two games and which one is harder.

Valorant and Counter-Strike are two of the biggest tactical shooters played in 2023. Though similar, the fan bases are usually loyal to one game or the other and frequently debate why the game they play is better.

While casual players debate the subject all the time, fans rarely get to hear the opinions of the people who play the game professionally at the highest level.

But CS pro players have weighed in on which game, Valorant or Counter-Strike, they think is harder.

CS:GO pros join the debate on how hard Valorant is

In the video reposted on Twitter by HowToNoodle, an interviewer posed a question to the professional players “Which one is harder to play, CS:GO or Valorant?”

The majority of the pro responses indicated that Valorant was the harder game in terms of shooting. The main source of grief for the pro Counter-Strike players was the abilities you can use in the game.

” I would say Valorant, even if it is an easy game you have to shoot at the f**king bird, the f**king dog, eyes everywhere.”

Though, not all of the players agreed with the sentiment that Valorant was harder.

Fan reactions to the video

Casual players were still keen to give their opinions on which game is harder in the comments section of the tweet. For one fan, “Valorant is harder because there is no set spray patterns.”

But, like the pro Counter-Strike players, the opinions were divided. For some, this wasn’t true, and instead, “it’s Csgo, not cause the gunplay that sh*t is easy, but coming from point and click flashes and smokes VS lineups.”

The full release of Counter-strike 2 may change players’ minds, with the full release expected to be on or before September, 23 2023. Dexerto has complete guides on the best CS2 settings for the game and all the rarest skins.