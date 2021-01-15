Secret Omen nerf in Valorant Episode 2 makes Shrouded Step worse - Dexerto

Omen was hit with some significant nerfs in Valorant’s Episode 2 update, though one key change to his Shrouded Step ability appears to have flown under the radar until now.

Valorant patch 2.00 shook things up in a number of ways. From the introduction of Yoru to some sizeable Brimstone buffs and plenty more. One of the key goals in this patch was to shake up the Controller role.

While Omen dominated much of Episode 1, two nerfs aimed to scale the Agent back. Paranoia’s cost was increased to 400 Creds while the speed of his Dark Cover ability was significantly decreased. However, players have since uncovered another change that wasn’t mentioned in the patch notes.

His Shrouded Step ability wasn’t addressed, though Omen mains might have already felt a difference in-game. It turns out his hitbox while teleporting has been increased without Riot making it public knowledge.

“They’ve officially nerfed every part of Omen,” Reddit user ‘F1re_Foxx’ said in a January 14 post. A simple graphic highlights the change in Omen’s hitbox as he casts the Shrouded Step ability.

Prior to the 2.00 update, this particular hitbox was quite slim. Omen would be able to get out of some tricky situations with a well-timed teleport. Even if there was incoming fire, enemies would need their shots to be on point to deal damage.

Following the latest patch, Omen mains might want to think twice before using the ability. The teleporting hitbox has almost doubled in size according to the post.

“You can clearly see that the hitbox for his teleport is much larger,” they explained. “Meaning that he can’t get out of situations as well.”

There’s no telling why Riot kept this change out of the patch notes. However, it’s clear that Omen has been hit even harder than we first expected.

Given the lack of an explanation from the developers, there’s always a chance this wasn’t intended to go live. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as further information comes to light.