 Secret Omen nerf in Valorant Episode 2 makes Shrouded Step worse - Dexerto
Valorant

Secret Omen nerf in Valorant Episode 2 makes Shrouded Step worse

Published: 15/Jan/2021 2:33

by Brad Norton
Valorant Omen artwork
Riot Games

Omen

Omen was hit with some significant nerfs in Valorant’s Episode 2 update, though one key change to his Shrouded Step ability appears to have flown under the radar until now.

Valorant patch 2.00 shook things up in a number of ways. From the introduction of Yoru to some sizeable Brimstone buffs and plenty more. One of the key goals in this patch was to shake up the Controller role.

While Omen dominated much of Episode 1, two nerfs aimed to scale the Agent back. Paranoia’s cost was increased to 400 Creds while the speed of his Dark Cover ability was significantly decreased. However, players have since uncovered another change that wasn’t mentioned in the patch notes.

His Shrouded Step ability wasn’t addressed, though Omen mains might have already felt a difference in-game. It turns out his hitbox while teleporting has been increased without Riot making it public knowledge.

Valorant gameplay
Reddit: u/F1re_Foxx
Omen’s Shrouded Step hitbox was secretly made bigger in the Episode 2 update.

“They’ve officially nerfed every part of Omen,” Reddit user ‘F1re_Foxx’ said in a January 14 post. A simple graphic highlights the change in Omen’s hitbox as he casts the Shrouded Step ability.

Prior to the 2.00 update, this particular hitbox was quite slim. Omen would be able to get out of some tricky situations with a well-timed teleport. Even if there was incoming fire, enemies would need their shots to be on point to deal damage.

Following the latest patch, Omen mains might want to think twice before using the ability. The teleporting hitbox has almost doubled in size according to the post.

“You can clearly see that the hitbox for his teleport is much larger,” they explained. “Meaning that he can’t get out of situations as well.” 

Valorant Omen gameplay
Riot Games
Shrouded Step might get you killed more frequently due to this secret change.

There’s no telling why Riot kept this change out of the patch notes. However, it’s clear that Omen has been hit even harder than we first expected.

Given the lack of an explanation from the developers, there’s always a chance this wasn’t intended to go live. We’ll be sure to keep you updated as further information comes to light.

FIFA

How to complete FIFA 21 Liverpool v Man United Showdown SBC: Milner & McTominay

Published: 15/Jan/2021 1:58

by Andrew Amos
McTominay and Milner Showdown SBC FIFA 21 Header
EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team

Liverpool and Manchester United are set to face off in a monstrous top of the table clash in the Premier League on January 17. To celebrate, EA SPORTS are putting on a Showdown SBC featuring midfielders Milner and McTominay. Here’s how you can get them.

It’s the match that could ultimately decide the Premier League champion for 2021. Liverpool and Manchester United are facing off in a top of the table clash at Anfield. It was here, just last year, when Salah sealed Liverpool’s title, and United will want revenge.

To celebrate, EA SPORTS are putting on an SBC that you might want to get in on. Midfielders James Milner and Scott McTominay are part of the Showdown package for this clash.

Because it’s a Showdown, ultimately you’ll have to take sides. There’s a big stat boost on offer for the winner ⁠— if Liverpool win, you will get a +2 upgrade on Milner. Same goes for Manchester United and McTominay’s 85-rated card. If the two teams draw, you’ll still get a +1 upgrade.

How to complete Milner Showdown SBC

Milner’s 85-rated Showdown card is already a +5 upgrade on his base card. However, none of the stats are truly electrifying. Sure, he gets a very handy +17 Pace upgrade, but it’s only bringing it up to 75. You’ll definitely need a modifier like Shadow to take it to a decent level.

He also has a handy +13 Shooting upgrade ⁠— including 99 Penalties and 97 Shot power ⁠— and some other small changes across the board. While it likely won’t be a meta card, if you want to back the Reds, you could get a handy 87-rated midfielder for your squad at the end of it all.

Cost: 170,000 to 190,000 coins.

Liverpool

  • # of players from Liverpool: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Mixed Players Pack

Liverpool Showdown SBC solution for Milner

National Duty

  • # of players from England: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Premium Mixed Players Pack

National Duty SBC solution for Milner Showdown FIFA 21

Top Form

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 65
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Prime Electrum Players Pack

Top Form SBC solution for Milner Showdown FIFA 21

How to complete McTominay Showdown SBC

McTominay’s card is a lot more balanced in its upgrades, but it still will suffer the same shortfalls as Milner. The +8 Pace upgrade brings him up to a slightly better 76 Pace, and the extra defensive stats ⁠— 83 Defending and 91 Physical ⁠— make him very strong at CDM.

Chuck on a Shadow chem style, and he could very well be a nice upgrade in the midfield. However, you’ll want to hedge your bets and hope he gets that very appealing 87-rated card.

Cost: 135,000 to 150,000 coins.

Manchester United

  • # of players from Manchester United: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 75
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Jumbo Gold Pack

Manchester United SBC solution for McTominay Showdown FIFA 21

Premier League

  • # of players from Premier League: Min 1
  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 83
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Premium Electrum Players Pack

Premier League SBC solution for McTominay Showdown FIFA 21

Top Form

  • IF Players: Min 1
  • Squad Rating: Min 84
  • Team Chemistry: Min 70
  • # of players in the Squad: 11
  • Reward: Prime Mixed Players Pack

Top Form SBC solution for McTominay Showdown FIFA 21

You’ll have right up until kickoff on January 17 to pick a side and complete the SBC. While they definitely aren’t the best value SBCs on the market, if you’re a fan of either squad, it can still be worth picking up.

If you do end up parting ways with your coins for this Showdown SBC, tweet at us @UltimateTeamUK with how either Milner or McTominay hold up in your squad.