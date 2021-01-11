 Valorant Episode 2 Ranked changes: Rank Rating & Leaderboards - Dexerto
Valorant

Valorant removes arrows, moves to Rank Rating points system in Episode 2

Published: 11/Jan/2021 16:00

by Andrew Amos
Riot Games

Valorant Episode 2

Riot are completely revamping Valorant’s rank system from the ground up in Episode 2. Arrows are gone, replaced by a Rank Rating system that works on points. Leaderboards are also on their way, as well as big changes to Immortal and Radiant.

Valorant’s ranked system is undergoing its third rework since launch in Episode 2, and this set of changes is the biggest one yet. No longer will players have to guess how close they are to ranking up ⁠⁠— Riot is doing away with the infamous arrows, and a solid points system is being implemented.

Entitled “Rank Rating,” the grind will be a lot easier to track with pure numbers, not just guesswork. Plus, high elo players will have something to play for with leaderboards finally arriving, while Riot is reworking the number of players in Immortal and Radiant.

The changes have been long requested in the Valorant community, with calls to action to fix the game’s competitive system being echoed from the Open Beta until now.

“Our goal with our rank update was to show players that we are…listening by delivering on…the most consistent asks from the community: An easier to understand and fairer rank system, more rewarding recognition for your accomplishments, and a way to show who is the best of the best,” developers Ian ‘Brighteyz’ Fielding and Jon ‘EvrMoar’ Walker said.

Valorant Act 2 rank system
Riot Games
Valorant’s “doritos” will remain for Act Ranks, but arrows are out for the new Rank Rating points system in Episode 2.

How does Rank Rating work in Valorant?

Valorant’s Rank Rating (RR) system is like League’s League Point (LP) system. Whole ranks from Iron to Diamond will still be split in three, however progression is a lot more clear. Once you get 100 RR points in a tier, you’ll rank up. Similarly, if you lose while on 0 RR, you’ll demote.

After promoting a tier, players will be given a 10 RR buffer so they can’t instantly derank off a loss. Players also have the chance to bounce right back up after demoting ⁠— you will not go below 80 RR after dropping a rank.

RR gain is based off of your own performance, as well as the team’s performance. Riot has always stressed that Valorant is a team game and that’s most important when it comes to ranking up, but “exceptional performance at lower ranks” will lead to more RR gains as well.

Here’s the exact values for RR gains and losses:

  • Minimum 10 RR gain on a win
  • Maximum 50 RR gain on a win
  • Minimum 10 RR loss on a loss
  • Maximum 30 RR loss on a loss
  • Maximum 20 RR gain on a draw
    • Iron to Diamond only. Immortal and Radiant is 0 RR.

 

Leaderboards added in Episode 2, Immortal condensed into one rank

If you’re at the top end of town in Immortal and Radiant, there will be a lot more to play for. Leaderboards have been added to track progress and make it easier to visualize the road to rank one outside of sporadic tweets from Riot.

Radiant Leaderboards will be limited to the top 500 players in each region. Immortal Leaderboards will constitute the top 1% of players, and is unique per region. No matter what rank you are though, you’ll be able to see where you stack up on the leaderboards.

You need to play at least 50 ranked games in an Act to get placed on the leaderboard, and play at least one game a week to maintain your position. While you won’t decay, your leaderboard rank will be hidden until you play again.

Top 500 ranked leaderboard in Valorant
Riot Games
Leaderboards are finally here in Valorant after months of teasers.

On top of the changes to RR, Immortal is getting a big change at the top end. It’s getting condensed into one rank ⁠— so there’s no more Immortal 1, 2, or 3.

These changes are only the beginning for ranked, and Riot will be keeping an eye on community feedback to adapt the system as needed throughout Episode 2.

“Many of our changes are made directly based on what we’ve heard from you all. Please keep letting us know your thoughts around these changes and rank in general. Our promise is to keep listening and making changes for years to come,” the developers added.

The ranked changes will go live with Valorant Episode 2, which launches on January 12. New Agent Yoru will be joining the roster, more new battlepass content will be added to grind, and more.

FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 16 predictions: Messi, Sancho, Navas

Published: 11/Jan/2021 14:44

by Connor Bennett
FIFA 21 TOTW 16 predictions with a Lionel Messi card
Graphics: EA SPORTS

FIFA 21 FIFA Ultimate Team TOTW Predictions

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 16 is almost here in Ultimate Team, and even though we’ve got Headliners, as well as TOTY on the horizon, this could be a tasty little lineup. So, here are our predictions. 

With EA SPORTS finally releasing the voting list for Team of the Year, plenty of FIFA 21 players will be eyeing up the annual promo which sees some of the best cards in the game being released. 

Before we get to TOTY’s arrival, though, we’ve still got at least another Team of the Week release to get through. So, it could put some players in a difficult position – do you buy a certain special card now or hold out to spend coins on Team of the Year?

Well, Team of the Week 16 could make that difficult choice a little easier as it looks like we could have an interesting squad in the offing because of a lack of English sides due to the FA Cup starting. So, without any further ado, let’s dive into the predictions. 

Jadon Sancho in FIFA 21
EA SPORTS
Jadon Sancho should feature in this weeks TOTW.

Headlining our predictions this week are Lionel Messi, Jadon Sancho, Josip Iličić, Keylor Navas, and Danilo. Again, it’s a top-heavy set of predictions, but there could be some nice cards despite a lack of English teams. 

Someone who does miss out, who deserves a card though, is Schalke’s Matthew Hoppe. The young forward bagged a hat-trick to end Schalke’s 30-game winless run, but he doesn’t have a card in Ultimate Team. So, Amine Harit gets the nod in his place. EA could give Hoppe a card, but we’re going with the safe pick. 

We’ve also gone for Napoli’s Tiemoué Bakayoko because of his late winner, Monchengladbach‘s Jonas Hofmann for his heroics against Bayern Munich, and Olympiakos’ Mathieu Valbuena.

FIFA 21 TOTW 16 Predictions | Team of the Week 16

  • GK: Keylor Navas – PSG
  • GK: Emil Audero – Sampdoria
  • RB: Danilo – Juventus
  • LWB: Federico Dimarco – Hellas Verona 
  • CB: Romain Thomas – Angers
  • CB: Guillermo Maripán – Monaco
  • CDM: Tiemoué Bakayoko – Napoli
  • CM: Dani Parejo – Vilarreal
  • CM: Matúš Bero – Vitesse
  • CAM: Younes Belhanda – Galatasary 
  • CAM: Amine Harit – Schalke 
  • RW: Federico Chiesa – Fiorentina
  • RW: Vaclav Cerny – FC Twente 
  • RM: Jadon Sancho – Borussia Dortmund
  • LM: Mathieu Valbuena – Olympiakos 
  • LW: Jonas Hofmann – Borussia Monchengladbach 
  • CF: Lionel Messi – Barcelona
  • ST: Josip Ilicic – Atalanta 
  • ST: Memphis Depay – OL Lyon 
  • ST: Youssef En-Nesyri – Sevilla
  • ST: Eran Zahavi – PSV
  • ST: Ermedin Demirovic – Freiburg
  • ST: Cyle Larin – Besiktas

TOTW 16 Silver Stars prediction – Paul Ebere Onuachu

In terms of a Silver Stars prediction, we’ve gone with Nigerian striker Paul Ebere Onuachu from KRC Genk. 

The 26-year-old forward was on fire for the Belgian side, bagging a hat-trick against KAS Eupen in a 4-1 win. He might not the most exciting Silver Stars card ever, but, he’s well worthy of an upgrade. 

Obviously, these are purely our predictions for TOTW 16 and aren’t official in any way. Plus, if EA goes against what they’ve done in the past and includes FA Cup performances, then we’ll be way off. 

Though, we don’t have to wait all that long anyway. Team of the Week 16 will be released on Wednesday, January 13 at 6 pm GMT.