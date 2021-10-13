Riot suspend VCT NA LCQ matches over health and safety protocols

Riot Games have suspended North America’s Last Chance Qualifier (LCQ) matches for October 13 after receiving multiple conflicting test results among those in attendance.

In order to facilitate the NA LCQ’s LAN environment, Riot have been working within Los Angeles County’s health guidelines for in-person events. Throughout the day, positive tests have been found among Valorant players scheduled to compete on-stage.

As such, Riot postponed today’s LCQ match as Head of Esports for NA/Oceania Chris Greeley and his team figure out how to move forward from here.

“After receiving several conflicting test results, in an abundance of caution, we have decided to pause the competition for today while we evaluate how to safely resume the LCQ,” Greeley said.

At the time of writing, no timetable was given to indicate when the matches would resume.

NA LCQ suspended after players test positive

The NA LCQ was suspended after the tournament organizers were made aware of the latest batch of positive test results.

FaZe Valorant ace Andrej ‘babybay’ Francisty said that he tested positive in one instance and, due to LA County’s health and safety protocols, he wouldn’t be able to play on stage.

“I’m fully Vaccinated,” babybay said. “I tested negative multiple days in a row. I tested positive and then negative 10 minutes after. Can’t play on stage and have to quarantine?”

Earlier in the day, Rise player Derrek ‘Derrek’ Ha said that two FaZe Clan members had tested positive. FaZe Clan’s Valorant Manager Karim ‘infamous’ Mahmoud confirmed the positive results from his squad but reaffirmed that follow-up tests immediately came back negative.

“We are all vaxxed and not going out,” infamous said. “We have been together the entire time.

“Everyone tested negative but two players, who tested positive then retested negative. Regardless they must quarantine due to county rules.”

We are all vaxxed and not going out.

The LCQ is the last event for 100 Thieves, Version1, FaZe Clan, XSET, Luminosity, Rise, Cloud9 Blue, and Gen.G Esports to qualify for the final NA seed in Valorant Champions.

Before it was postponed, Riot initially came under heavy criticisms for the state of the LCQ given that it was a LAN event played on remote servers. The company recognized this shortcoming but labeled it as the best contingency should a player be quarantined.

Everything from lag, long hours, lackluster PCs, and prolonged technical issues on and off the stage marred the competitive experience for both fans and competitors. The NA LCQ suspension has added to that sentiment