How to watch VCT 2021 NA & Europe LCQ for Champions: stream, schedule, results

The VCT 2021 EU & NA Last Chance Qualifiers are just what the name suggests: A last chance for many teams to qualify for the year’s biggest tournament, Valorant Champions, in December.
- Four Valorant Champions spots are up for grabs in the last chance qualifiers, including one each for NA and Europe
- There’s been controversy over NA’s single-elimination bracket for the big event
- Only the winners will qualify for the big dance in December
Teams that haven’t punched their ticket to Valorant Champions at the end of 2021 just yet will get one final opportunity to do so during the Last Chance qualifiers.
Ten squads from NA and Australia, and eight from Europe, will be battling it out in separate brackets to all try and earn their way to Valorant Champions in December.
100 Thieves, who just missed out on the VCT Stage 3 Masters Final after falling to Envy in the semis, will be looking to secure their spot in the end of year tournament on the NA side.
Over on the EU side G2 missed by the same margin, and will be looking to get through as well, but could face stiff competition from both Team Liquid and Guild.
VCT Last Chance Qualifier: streams
Both the NA and European last chance qualifiers will be featured on the official Valorant channel on Twitch, which we’ve embedded below.
VCT Last Chance Qualifier: Europe
VCT Europe LCQ details
- Dates: October 10 to 15
- Format: Double-elimination bracket, best-of-three (except for grand final best-of-five).
VCT Europe LCQ final placements
|Placement
|Team
|1
|TBD
|2
|TBD
|3
|TBD
|4
|TBD
|5-6
|TBD
|TBD
|7-8
|TBD
|TBD
VCT Europe LCQ schedule & results
Day 1: October 10
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|G2 vs Anubis
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|Futbolist vs Oxygen
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
Day 2: October 11
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|SuperMassive vs Guild
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|Liquid vs One Breath
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
Day 3: October 12
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|TBD vs TBD
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
Day 4: October 13
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Upper Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|TBD vs TBD
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
Day 5: October 14
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Lower Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|TBD vs TBD
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
Day 6: October 15
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Upper Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
|Lower Bracket Round 3
|TBD vs TBD
|10AM
|1PM
|6PM
|Lower Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
Day 7: October 16
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|8AM
|11AM
|4PM
VCT 2021 Last Chance Qualifier: North America
VCT NA LCQ details
- Dates: October 12 to 17
- Format: The first three rounds are single elimination, before swapping to double elim for Top 4.
- All matches best-of-three (except for grand final best-of-five).
VCT NA LCQ final placements
|Placement
|Team
|1
|TBD
|2
|TBD
|3
|TBD
|4
|TBD
|5-6
|TBD
|TBD
|7-8
|TBD
|TBD
|9-10
|TBD
|TBD
VCT NA LCQ schedule & results
Day 1: October 12
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Play-In #1
|Cloud9 Blue vs Gen.G Esports
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|100 Thieves vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|XSET vs ORDER
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Day 2: October 13
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Play-In #2
|Rise vs Chiefs
|12PM
|3PM
|8PM
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|Version1 vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Upper Bracket Round 1
|FaZe Clan vs Luminosity
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Day 3: October 14
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Upper Bracket Round 2
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Day 4: October 15
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Lower Bracket Round 1
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|Upper Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Day 5: October 16
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BT
|Lower Bracket Final
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD
Day 6: October 17
|Stage
|Match
|PT
|ET
|BST
|Grand Final
|TBD vs TBD
|TBD
|TBD
|TBD