How to watch VCT 2021 NA & Europe LCQ for Champions: stream, schedule, results

Published: 3/Oct/2021 2:39

by Bill Cooney
VCT Valorant Champions Tour NA/EU hub feature image Phoenix Viper
Riot Games/Dexerto

The VCT 2021 EU & NA Last Chance Qualifiers are just what the name suggests: A last chance for many teams to qualify for the year’s biggest tournament, Valorant Champions, in December.

  • Four Valorant Champions spots are up for grabs in the last chance qualifiers, including one each for NA and Europe
  • There’s been controversy over NA’s single-elimination bracket for the big event
  • Only the winners will qualify for the big dance in December

Teams that haven’t punched their ticket to Valorant Champions at the end of 2021 just yet will get one final opportunity to do so during the Last Chance qualifiers.

Ten squads from NA and Australia, and eight from Europe, will be battling it out in separate brackets to all try and earn their way to Valorant Champions in December.

100 Thieves, who just missed out on the VCT Stage 3 Masters Final after falling to Envy in the semis, will be looking to secure their spot in the end of year tournament on the NA side.

Over on the EU side G2 missed by the same margin, and will be looking to get through as well, but could face stiff competition from both Team Liquid and Guild.

VCT Last Chance Qualifier: streams

Both the NA and European last chance qualifiers will be featured on the official Valorant channel on Twitch, which we’ve embedded below.

VCT Last Chance Qualifier: Europe

VCT Europe LCQ details

  • Dates: October 10 to 15
  • Format: Double-elimination bracket, best-of-three (except for grand final best-of-five).

VCT Europe LCQ final placements

Placement Team
1 TBD
2 TBD
3 TBD
4 TBD
5-6 TBD
TBD
7-8 TBD
TBD

VCT Europe LCQ schedule & results

Day 1: October 10

Stage Match PT ET BST
Upper Bracket Round 1 G2 vs Anubis 8AM 11AM 4PM
Futbolist vs Oxygen 10AM 1PM 6PM

Day 2: October 11

Stage Match PT ET BST
Upper Bracket Round 1 SuperMassive vs Guild 8AM 11AM 4PM
Liquid vs One Breath 10AM 1PM 6PM

Day 3: October 12

Stage Match PT ET BST
Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 4PM
TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM

Day 4: October 13

Stage Match PT ET BST
Upper Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 4PM
TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM

Day 5: October 14

Stage Match PT ET BST
Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 4PM
TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM

Day 6: October 15

Stage Match PT ET BST
Upper Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 4PM
Lower Bracket Round 3 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM
Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM

Day 7: October 16

Stage Match PT ET BST
Grand Final TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 4PM

VCT 2021 Last Chance Qualifier: North America

VCT NA LCQ details

VCT NA LCQ final placements

Placement Team
1 TBD
2 TBD
3 TBD
4 TBD
5-6 TBD
TBD
7-8 TBD
TBD
9-10 TBD
TBD

VCT NA LCQ schedule & results

Day 1: October 12

Stage Match PT ET BST
Play-In #1 Cloud9 Blue vs Gen.G Esports 12PM 3PM 8PM
Upper Bracket Round 1 100 Thieves vs TBD TBD TBD TBD
Upper Bracket Round 1 XSET vs ORDER TBD TBD TBD

Day 2: October 13

Stage Match PT ET BST
Play-In #2 Rise vs Chiefs 12PM 3PM 8PM
Upper Bracket Round 1 Version1 vs TBD TBD TBD TBD
Upper Bracket Round 1 FaZe Clan vs Luminosity TBD TBD TBD

Day 3: October 14

Stage Match PT ET BST
Upper Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD
TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Day 4: October 15

Stage Match PT ET BST
Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD
Upper Bracket Final TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Day 5: October 16

Stage Match PT ET BT
Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Day 6: October 17

Stage Match PT ET BST
Grand Final TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD
