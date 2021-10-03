How to watch VCT 2021 NA & Europe LCQ for Champions: stream, schedule, results

The VCT 2021 EU & NA Last Chance Qualifiers are just what the name suggests: A last chance for many teams to qualify for the year’s biggest tournament, Valorant Champions, in December.

Four Valorant Champions spots are up for grabs in the last chance qualifiers, including one each for NA and Europe

There’s been controversy over NA’s single-elimination bracket for the big event

Only the winners will qualify for the big dance in December

Teams that haven’t punched their ticket to Valorant Champions at the end of 2021 just yet will get one final opportunity to do so during the Last Chance qualifiers.

Ten squads from NA and Australia, and eight from Europe, will be battling it out in separate brackets to all try and earn their way to Valorant Champions in December.

100 Thieves, who just missed out on the VCT Stage 3 Masters Final after falling to Envy in the semis, will be looking to secure their spot in the end of year tournament on the NA side.

Over on the EU side G2 missed by the same margin, and will be looking to get through as well, but could face stiff competition from both Team Liquid and Guild.

VCT Last Chance Qualifier: streams

Both the NA and European last chance qualifiers will be featured on the official Valorant channel on Twitch, which we’ve embedded below.

VCT Last Chance Qualifier: Europe

VCT Europe LCQ details

Dates: October 10 to 15

October 10 to 15 Format: Double-elimination bracket, best-of-three (except for grand final best-of-five).

VCT Europe LCQ final placements

Placement Team 1 TBD 2 TBD 3 TBD 4 TBD 5-6 TBD TBD 7-8 TBD TBD

VCT Europe LCQ schedule & results

Day 1: October 10

Stage Match PT ET BST Upper Bracket Round 1 G2 vs Anubis 8AM 11AM 4PM Futbolist vs Oxygen 10AM 1PM 6PM

Day 2: October 11

Stage Match PT ET BST Upper Bracket Round 1 SuperMassive vs Guild 8AM 11AM 4PM Liquid vs One Breath 10AM 1PM 6PM

Day 3: October 12

Stage Match PT ET BST Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 4PM TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM

Day 4: October 13

Stage Match PT ET BST Upper Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 4PM TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM

Day 5: October 14

Stage Match PT ET BST Lower Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 4PM TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM

Day 6: October 15

Stage Match PT ET BST Upper Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 4PM Lower Bracket Round 3 TBD vs TBD 10AM 1PM 6PM Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD 12PM 3PM 8PM

Day 7: October 16

Stage Match PT ET BST Grand Final TBD vs TBD 8AM 11AM 4PM

VCT 2021 Last Chance Qualifier: North America

VCT NA LCQ details

Dates: October 12 to 17

October 12 to 17 Format: The first three rounds are single elimination, before swapping to double elim for Top 4. All matches best-of-three (except for grand final best-of-five).

The first three rounds are single elimination, before swapping to double elim for Top 4.

VCT NA LCQ final placements

Placement Team 1 TBD 2 TBD 3 TBD 4 TBD 5-6 TBD TBD 7-8 TBD TBD 9-10 TBD TBD

VCT NA LCQ schedule & results

Day 1: October 12

Stage Match PT ET BST Play-In #1 Cloud9 Blue vs Gen.G Esports 12PM 3PM 8PM Upper Bracket Round 1 100 Thieves vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Upper Bracket Round 1 XSET vs ORDER TBD TBD TBD

Day 2: October 13

Stage Match PT ET BST Play-In #2 Rise vs Chiefs 12PM 3PM 8PM Upper Bracket Round 1 Version1 vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Upper Bracket Round 1 FaZe Clan vs Luminosity TBD TBD TBD

Day 3: October 14

Stage Match PT ET BST Upper Bracket Round 2 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Day 4: October 15

Stage Match PT ET BST Lower Bracket Round 1 TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD Upper Bracket Final TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Day 5: October 16

Stage Match PT ET BT Lower Bracket Final TBD vs TBD TBD TBD TBD

Day 6: October 17