TenZ vs cNed: Who’s Valorant’s best player?!

Sentinels’ Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo and Acend’s Mehmet Yağız ‘cNed’ İpek are widely considered to be Valorant’s two best players. But who is the true king of Riot’s hit FPS?

Despite both Sentinels and Acend missing out on Masters Berlin glory, TenZ and cNed still impressed the world with their back-breaking performances. However, in a discussion of the best, NA fans will always back TenZ and Europe will get behind cNed.

TenZ and cNed have vastly different playstyles though. Acend rely on cNed to get frags, and that puts pressure on the Turkish star, while TenZ has a bit more luxury to try some wild plays.

We asked both caster Alan ‘IHOLDSHIFT’ Donofrio and Gambit star Ayaz ‘nAts’ Akhmetshin to decide, and they both agreed on the best ahead of Champions.

