Logo
Valorant

Riot devs hail Valorant player’s “wonderful” agent concepts

Published: 25/Dec/2020 13:38

by Luke Edwards
u/TheSuddenHero

Share

Riot Games

A series of 32 fan-made concept agents have been given recognition by Riot. Player u/TheSuddenHero created lore, ability guides, and character models for each agent, sharing the designs with the Valorant community.

Riot Games devs who work on Valorant are some of the most openly interactive in the gaming community. While some game devs might not approve of code miners digging out leaks to future game plans from their code, Valorant devs actively encourage it.

This is no different when it comes to champion concept design; Riot devs just love seeing people enthusiastic about the game. In mid-December, Riot devs praised one player’s concept initiator agent known as ‘Bandit’.

This is no less true than for this latest batch of concept agents. Thinking up one agent design takes long enough – thinking up 32 is a whole other ball game. They had spent around 1250 hours (or around 7.5 weeks) to build the concept agents.

Ezra concept art
u/TheSuddenHero
Ezra’s concept art has notes of League of Legends’ Twisted Fate.

One of our favorites is the Sentinel agent Ezra, a street magician who — like fellow sentinels Cypher and Killjoy — uses traps to deter enemies from flanking. She has a cool new status effect on her C binding which temporarily rearranges enemies’ movement bindings if activated.

You can check out all 32 concept agents, including a full lowdown on Ezra, here.

u/TheSuddenHero’s work has been noticed by Riot devs too. Insights & Strategy dev aeneia praised the effort put in by TheSuddenHero. She said: “It makes me SO HAPPY to see these types of things… all the time and effort and love that goes into them.

“It sounds cheesy, but this type of work and dedication makes me feel like we’re making more than just games. This is wonderful, and it made my day.”

Fellow Insights & Strategy dev Altombre also praised the concepts and offered to provide feedback on the agents from official Riot gameplay devs. He said: “This is so awesome to see! Definitely will be reading through these for a while.”

It’ll be interesting to see if Riot plans on adding any of these concept agents to the Valorant itself. Even if they don’t add the agent itself, we could see aspects of these concepts added to the kits of future Valorant agents.

Cyberpunk 2077

Shroud pinpoints key Cyberpunk 2077 feature everyone should play

Published: 25/Dec/2020 11:47

by Joe Craven
Shroud next to V from Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt/Twitch: shroud

Share

shroud

Streaming legend Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesiek has highlighted one key reason gamers should pick up and play CD Projekt’s Cyberpunk 2077, despite the launch issues that have surrounded the highly anticipated title.

Even before launch, Cyberpunk 2077 was a highly anticipated (and discussed) game. The inclusion of Keanu Reeves and the dev studio behind The Witcher 3 led many to believe that the upcoming title would join The Witcher adaptation as one of the best games of all time.

The game has, for many, hit the heights they hoped for. However, some players, particularly those playing on PS4 and Xbox One, have been left disappointed by graphical inconsistencies and invasive bugs. The issues led to CD Projekt offering an unprecedented refund scheme, and Sony removing the game from the PS4 store for the time being.

Cyberpunk 2077
CD Projekt
Current-gen texture bugs are the stuff of nightmares.

Shroud, though, who is playing the game on PC, has been enjoying his time in Night City. In a December 24 YouTube upload, he pinpointed one particular aspect of Cyberpunk 2077 that sets it apart from other titles, and a key reason why gamers of all ilks should try it out.

After working his way through a hacking mission, he became engrossed in one of the many side missions available to players.

“These side missions are kinda fun,” he said. “I don’t really do them [but] there’s so many of them. Side quests in this game – that’s the reason you play this game. After playing it a second time I now understand. F**k the main [missions]. You just get to the open world part of the game and then you just do sides all day.”

Timestamp: 3:40 

The side mission shroud was playing at the time was The Heisenburg Principle Gig. It’s fair to say he more than enjoyed the side quest, working his way through a Night City warehouse and taking out all foes as he went.

His generally positive feedback fits with the comments of other prominent creators, like PewDiePie and JackSepticEye. Both YouTube stars have been overwhelmingly complimentary, and don’t think the hate is at all warranted, despite some obvious graphical issues.

Still, as CD Projekt have found out, with great expectations comes great responsibility to deliver a flawless gaming experience. Something like that, anyway.