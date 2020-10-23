Summit1G explains the biggest issue with Valorant’s Stinger - Dexerto

Twitch streamer Jaryd ‘Summit1G’ Lazar is a fairly accomplished gamer in many realms and genres — but he has vowed to never use the Stinger SMG in Valorant ever again after a rough go of it.

Riot Games’ first foray into the first-person shooter genre has been a success, with many top streamers and pro players from other games immediately falling in love with the gameplay and making the switch to it.

Obviously, while the game is fun, that doesn’t mean it’s perfect, as any player will attest to, whether it be the Agents’ abilities, bugs, or weapons in the game.

Now, Summit has had it with one particular gun: the Stinger SMG. And he’s promised to never use it again.

While playing as Omen on Haven, Summit’s team was taking a beating, down 11-3, and he decided to buy the Stinger to see if it can help turn the team’s fortunes around.

As luck would have it, his team did actually win the round — no thanks to Summit’s Stinger, though.

“That’s not my aim, that gun sucks d**k,” he said, as his chat started laughing at some of his missed shots. “You shoot that gun for three bullets before it just does what it wants. I will never buy that gun again, dude. I don’t know how people play like this.”

As specified in our guide to the very best weapons in Valorant, the Stinger is arguably one of the worst guns in the game.

The Spectre SMG is far more favorable in its class, so we’ll likely see Summit opt to use that more in the future if he wants a submachine gun and to rush into the thick of the action. At the very least, we know full well that he won’t be touching the Stinger again unless it gets a considerable buff.