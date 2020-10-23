 Summit1G explains the biggest issue with Valorant’s Stinger - Dexerto
Valorant

Summit1G explains the biggest issue with Valorant’s Stinger

Published: 23/Oct/2020 13:09

by Jacob Hale
Summit1g Twitch Valorant stinger
Riot Games / Twitch: summit1g

Twitch streamer Jaryd ‘Summit1G’ Lazar is a fairly accomplished gamer in many realms and genres — but he has vowed to never use the Stinger SMG in Valorant ever again after a rough go of it.

Riot Games’ first foray into the first-person shooter genre has been a success, with many top streamers and pro players from other games immediately falling in love with the gameplay and making the switch to it.

Obviously, while the game is fun, that doesn’t mean it’s perfect, as any player will attest to, whether it be the Agents’ abilities, bugs, or weapons in the game.

Now, Summit has had it with one particular gun: the Stinger SMG. And he’s promised to never use it again.

Valorant Stinger
Riot Games
The Stinger is commonly regarded as one of the worst weapons in the game.

While playing as Omen on Haven, Summit’s team was taking a beating, down 11-3, and he decided to buy the Stinger to see if it can help turn the team’s fortunes around.

As luck would have it, his team did actually win the round — no thanks to Summit’s Stinger, though.

“That’s not my aim, that gun sucks d**k,” he said, as his chat started laughing at some of his missed shots. “You shoot that gun for three bullets before it just does what it wants. I will never buy that gun again, dude. I don’t know how people play like this.”

As specified in our guide to the very best weapons in Valorant, the Stinger is arguably one of the worst guns in the game.

The Spectre SMG is far more favorable in its class, so we’ll likely see Summit opt to use that more in the future if he wants a submachine gun and to rush into the thick of the action. At the very least, we know full well that he won’t be touching the Stinger again unless it gets a considerable buff.

Leaked GTA 5 UFO job is finally coming soon

Published: 23/Oct/2020 13:04

by Connor Bennett
New UFO model in GTA Online
YouTube: The Game File Gurus

A leaked GTA Online mission revolving around a new looks UFO finally looks set to be added to the game just inside for Halloween.

In every Grand Theft Auto game, there has some sort of secret that has caused the community to go wild and search for both clues and answers. With GTA V, that has been all about UFOs. 

Players have been searching high and low for some sort of Alien takeover or a controllable UFO, but for the most part, they’ve come up with nothing – bar the floating UFOs that appeared in the early days of the game’s release. 

However, in recent months, players have been able to crack the code on one GTA Online job that revolves around a new look UFO and the Fort Zancudo location.

GTA UFO easter egg
GTA Series Videos, YouTube
UFOs have been all the rage in GTA.

GTA Online UFO Business Battle mission

The Business Battle, which was uncovered by The Game File Gurus back at the end of August, showed that players would need to head to the hangar in Fort Zancudo and collect spaceship parts. 

Ever since the job was uncovered, players have been asking when it would be released, and it looks like it could be coming soon. On October 22, Rockstar insider TezFun tweeted “Yes, most likely,” in response to a question that asked if the job would be available with the October 29 update.

“It makes sense for them to keep it till next week, to include Oct 31st within the event window,” Tez added, before further noting that the job is still disabled and being “reserved for next week.”

As Tez notes, the Halloween event still has juice left in it since it only went live on October 22, and should run until at least the beginning of November – where there will be another weekly update to bring it to a close.

Should the Business Battle be added, it could be a limited-time one like we’ve seen in the past, so you might have to act fast if you want to get involved. Though, only time will time how long it sticks around. 