 MENA fans upset over no Dallah gun buddy drop in Valorant - Dexerto
Logo
Valorant

MENA fans upset over no Dallah gun buddy drop in Valorant

Published: 6/Nov/2020 17:47

by Lauren Bergin
MENA-Valorant
Riot Games

Share

Valorant has come under further scrutiny as the MENA exclusive Dallah gun buddy hasn’t dropped for a lot of players.

The beginning of Act III saw a new age of Valorant. Amid a plethora of cool new features, one of the most important changes was the introduction of servers for the Middle East and North Africa (MENA) region.

This brought an entirely new sector of the globe into the Valorant fold, and for many it was a step forward to see these often forgotten regions take to the Future Earth stage.

As a welcome for these new players, an exclusive drop on the 28 October containing the Dallah gun buddy was supposed to take place. However, it seems that a lot of players haven’t received their gun buddy yet, and are taking to Twitter to voice their disapproval.

Dallah-Gun-Buddy
Riot Games
This tiny coffee pot is causing Riot Games a lot of trouble.

Riot need to wake up and smell the coffee

In a recent tweet, Valorant shouted out MENA for their creative content pieces and overall contribution to the Valorant scene.

However, the responses to this post were immediately flooded with angry tweets from fans asking where the gun buddy that they had been promised had ended up. A reply from user HuggeK started a snowball of comments demanding to know where the tiny coffee pot had ended up.

This sparked a wave of angry Twitter comments from other MENA players, all asking when the gun buddy will be credited to their account.

Several threads on Reddit are also discussing the logistics of the gun buddy drop, with user ZeBushMan’s thread considering the idea that the buddy may have been delayed due to the issues associated with patch 1.11.

Hopefully, our MENA counterparts get this adorable little gun buddy. It’s a symbol of their heritage, as well as marking their proud entry to the Valorant fray – plus it’ll make all of the other regions jealous.

 

Fortnite

Epic Games explain “bespoke” Fortnite changes for PS5 release

Published: 6/Nov/2020 17:39

by Tanner Pierce
Epic Games

Share

A little bit less than a week ahead of the console’s official launch, Epic Games has done a deep dive into the different ways that Fortnite will be enhanced on PlayStation 5, including how it takes advantage of the new DualSense controller.

Gamers will get their hands on the PlayStation 5 on November 12, after months and months of anticipation. The new console is set to bring a slew of enhancements to a number of different games, thanks to all the powerful hardware included in the system.

For a while now, we’ve known that the ever-popular Fortnite will take advantage of everything the system had to offer, but specifics have been hard to come by. Now, thanks to a new blog post, we know what makes the battle royale game truly next-gen on the PS5.

According to Epic Games, one of the biggest ways the battle royale takes advantage of the PlayStation 5 is through the new adaptive triggers on the DualSense controller. This means that, depending on which weapon you’re firing, you’ll get a different experience.

“Trigger pull feedback” will be used for anything that fires immediately once the trigger is pulled and will feature authentic resistance as you pull down on the trigger. This will be used on SMGs, Assault Rifles, Sniper Rifles, Pistols, and Shotguns.

“Sustained feedback”, on the other hand, will be used for weapons that don’t immediately fire and need a charge-up time like bows and mini-guns. According to Epic, this will feel like genuine resistance that’s different from the other type.

Epic Games
In addition to dynamic effects, Fortnite will take advantage of the PS5’s DualSense controller.

Epic also reiterated that the PS5 version of the game is a “bespoke” version that “allows us to take full advantage of the new hardware’s power.” Fortnite will take advantage of 4K output and 60 FPS across all modes, as well as dynamic visuals.

The game will will also be incredibly fast on the PlayStation 5, thanks to its unique SSD, meaning players won’t have to wait as long in loading screens.

All in all, with all the changes the new version has to offer, it seems like PS5 is going to be the definitive place to play the battle royale for the foreseeable future. While the PC version obviously has faster loading times and framerate, the new DualSense controller seems to put this above the rest.