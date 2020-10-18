Is Valorant coming to mobile? Everything we know so far - Dexerto

Could Valorant be shifting from our computer screens to our mobile phones? A wealth of evidence suggests a portable version of the popular FPS is in the works. Here’s all the clues we have so far.

We know Riot is keen on diversifying from producing PC games and into the world of consoles and mobile, as the development of League of Legends: Wild Rift has shown. However, that game was built from the ground up with mobile in mind.

Advertisement

Could Valorant could be following in its footsteps? As Riot’s first foray into first-person shooters, the game is only currently available on PC, where it was intended for all along. Of course, console players have been waiting patiently for news on their platforms ever since launch.

But what about mobile? There are in fact some strong hints suggesting Riot is at the very least considering a mobile version of future earth.

Advertisement

Valorant mobile coding

Several data miners have found evidence of a mobile port hidden in the game files. ValorantExpress discovered device profiles for the iPhoneX and iPhoneXS within the 1.09 patch notes.

Valorant on mobile is still being workled on. For this patch some adjustments were made to some iOS devices. pic.twitter.com/H3E4WXYKMR — Valorant Express – Datamining And News (@ValorantExpress) September 29, 2020

Meanwhile, @ValorantLeaks spotted what looks like combat coding. This suggests the idea of a mobile port of the main game, rather than just a companion to the PC version.

While we’re yet to find concrete evidence that it would also be coded for android, it seems unlikely that Riot would make it an iOS exclusive.

Advertisement

Riot’s ambitions

Riot has made no secret about its desire to expand into console and mobile gaming. League of Legends: Wild Rift, a mobile and console version of LoL, is preparing to enter the regional open beta phase, which will be expanded to a regional open beta on October 27.

Plus, Riot Games CEO Nicolo Laurent has tweeted about his excitement about the potential of 5G and mobile gaming. Adding to a 5G discussion video for network provider Verizon, he said: “We’ll bring games on mobile we never would have considered before.”

What’s exciting about 5G for our future games:

1) Low latency: for great action gameplay and competitive integrity.

2) Bandwidth: for streaming tons of assets on the fly without downloading a 100gb game first.

We’ll bring games on mobile we never would have considered before. https://t.co/KrjiXLzoWU — nicolo (@niiicolo) October 16, 2020

And in an interview with USGamer about a Valorant console port, Riot’s Game Director Joe Ziegler said: “We have teams that are working on it right now.”

Advertisement

It’s likely they’re still in the preliminary stages of development, however. Before they begin fully forming the game, Ziegler believes they should ask: “Is the game even enjoyable on those platforms?”

Screenshots

We’ve seen evidence of mobile port files conflicting with PC files on touchscreen laptops, causing a potential mobile UI to appear on a laptop monitor. Software engineer Riot Boo replied to one report with implied prior knowledge of the bug:

Advertisement

Thanks for the report; we'll take a look. You have a touch screen on that laptop? — Riot Boo 👻 (@RiotNu) April 27, 2020

There’s also this screenshot, posted by reddit user u/bhristofer. Could these really be the controls planned for mobile gameplay?

Riot’s priorities right now will lie in boosting the PC playerbase and establishing Valorant as a popular esport. But there’s a lot suggesting we could be playing Valorant on our phones at some stage in the future.