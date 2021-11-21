How to watch Valorant Champions “Die For You” premiere

Ahead of Valorant Champions 2021 – which is set to kick off on December 1 – Riot is expected to release its first Valorant esports song to build hype for the upcoming tournament.

Sixteen teams from across the world are sporadically arriving in Berlin, and are set to duke it out at the first-ever Valorant Championship starting December 1.

Ahead of the tournament’s start, Riot is expected to release the first-ever Valorant esports theme song named “Die For You” following cryptic teasers on social media.

Here’s everything we know about the Valorant Champions’ “Die For You” theme song including what to expect, release date, and where to watch.

Valorant Champions ‘Die For You’ release date

Die For You is expected to be a theme song, and will be used to build more hype around the first-ever Valorant World Championship – similar to what we see with the League of Legends World Championship.

According to Riot’s teaser on November 21, Die For You will have its World Premiere on November 22, at 8AM PT/11AM ET/5PM GMT.

Die For You | World Premiere. 24 Hours. #VALORANTChampions pic.twitter.com/38mEhRQ0HA — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) November 21, 2021

Where to watch Valorant Champions Die For You

We should expect the Valorant Champions’ theme song, Die For You, to be released on all music streaming platforms such as Spotify, YouTube, and Apple Music.

With the teaser from Riot stating Die For You will have a World Premiere, we can assume it’ll be published first on the VALORANT Champions Tour YouTube Channel. If Riot decides to premiere the video, viewers will be able to watch along live and chat with others.

What to expect in Valorant Champions Die For You

Throughout recent years, Riot has been referred to as a “music company” with its incredible slew of songs that define their esports championships. The most prominent example is Riot’s League of Legends World Championship songs, which have been used to build anticipation for their international tournaments.

If the Valorant Champions’ song is anything close to what we see in League of Legends, it will sure build anticipation and be memorable for years to come in Valorant esports.