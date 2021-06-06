How to change text color in Valorant chat: font color codes - Dexerto

A viral TikTok has shown players how they can change the color of the text in Valorant chat. Here’s how you can use codes to change the color of your text.

Valorant is full of little nuggets that add a bit of flavor to the game. Whether it’s hidden bears only viewable by messing about in spectator mode, or a Sykkuno-inspired wall spray, there’s always something new to discover.

And Valorant provides many customization options for players, too, with skins, skin upgrades and gun buddies all allowing players to show off their personalities and achievements within the game.

But this latest piece of customization is much more niche, as players are able to change the font color in Valorant text chat.

As shown on a viral TikTok with over 500k views by user @pump1131, it’s possible to use HTML codes to change the color of messages in both team and all chat.

Of course, in their showcase, they instruct viewers to like and follow their account. But you could also use these codes to hit your opponent with an emboldened “Jett diff”, call on your Sage to heal you in red for extra emphasis, or just make your GG WP stand out among the crowd.

How to change Valorant chat text color

Here’s each of the codes, and which color they change your text to:

🔴 Red: <enemy>Text</>

🔵 Blue: <team>Text</>

🟡 Yellow: <system>Text</>

🟢 Green: <notification>Text</>

🎀 Pink: <warning>Text</>

Simply copy and paste these codes into chat, replace the “Text” with whatever message you want to write (as long as it’s nice), and you’ll have your colorful message.

So there you have it! That’s how to change your text color in Valorant. As the game develops, Riot may choose to add more colors, but for now, you have these five to play with.