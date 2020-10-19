 David Beckham's Guild Esports receives £3.6m mystery sponsorship - Dexerto
Logo
Business

David Beckham’s Guild Esports receives £3.6m mystery sponsorship

Published: 19/Oct/2020 13:44

by Adam Fitch
David Beckham Guild Esports
Guild Esports

Share

Guild Esports, the esports organization that counts David Beckham as a co-owner, has entered a £3.6 million sponsorship deal — though the company they will be sponsored by has yet to be revealed.

Despite being incorporated in September 2019, this is the first sponsorship deal that the organization has entered into. Having listed on the London Stock Exchange on October 2, Guild Esports had to declare this deal despite not being ready to announce who it’s with.

Advertisement

The declaration explains that the deal is with a “new European fintech company serving esports fans” and will be officially unveiled at a “global event” on November 22.

The sponsorship guarantees Guild Esports an annual fee of £1.1m ($1.43m) in the first year, £1.2m ($1.56m) in the second year, and £1.3m ($1.69m) in the third and final year of the agreement — totalling a sizeable sum of £3.6m ($4.68m).

Advertisement
Guild Esports competes in Rocket League
Guild Esports
Guild Esports competes in Psyonix’s Rocket League.

The unknown company will advertise themselves through their new partner through brand and logo placements on team jerseys, live streams, and “other marketing initiatives” which will presumably be unveiled during the aforementioned event.

“We are delighted to announce our first major sponsorship deal which will generate significant revenues for the Company,” said Guild’s executive chairman, Carleton Curtis.

“The rapidly growing mass popularity of esports is attracting considerable interest from advertisers and consumer brands, which has generated a strong pipeline of potential business for Guild. We look forward to working closely with our maiden sponsor to introduce their brand to our fans.”

Advertisement

Guild Esports on the London Stock Exchange

The organization tapped a major player in the world of partnerships to take care of their commercial deals in August. MediaCom Sports and Entertainment is in charge of their partnerships strategy and also works with the likes of Toyota, Coca-Cola, American Airlines, and Subway.

While it’s unclear what the sponsorship money will be used for, it’s been stated that Guild Esports will expand into Counter-Strike: Global Offensive and Fortnite. The former is notoriously expensive and receiving £3.6m across three years could help to make it a viable option.

Earlier this month, Guild Esports completed their floatation on the London Stock Exchange with a total figure of £41.2m despite only competing in Rocket League and FIFA – two titles that don’t provide the security of a closed, franchise league.

Advertisement
Esports

Steelers’ JuJu Smith-Schuster launches new gaming org Team Diverge

Published: 16/Oct/2020 13:00

by Matt Porter
JuJu Smith-Schuster playing games.
HyperX

Share

Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster has announced the launch of his own gaming organization, Team Diverge, with six signed content creators and plans to move into esports.

Smith-Schuster is well-known for his incredible skill and talent on the football field, holding a number of NFL and Steelers franchise records, but fans of gaming will know him for his love of video games, his YouTube channel full of gameplay videos, and his close relationship with FaZe Clan.

Advertisement

As one of the most successful and marketable players in the NFL, JuJu is now continuing his crossover into the world of gaming with the introduction of his own organization named Team Diverge, which will start life as a content team with eyes to moving into esports in the future as well.

“In creating my own organization instead of joining one of the big established ones, I know I chose a different path than most in my position would do,” the 23-year-old stated. “I’m not just trying to be a popular figure in gaming for myself; I’m trying to build a special organization that is a platform for others.”

Advertisement
JuJu Smith-Schuster posing in front of Team Diverge logo.
Team Diverge
Smith-Schuster hopes Team Diverge can become a “special organization” that acts as a platform for others.

Team Diverge have already signed six rising content creators to serve as the core of the team in Tubasuki, Micahwave, CitizenSnipes, TheMeatMan, SteelCurtain, and Royalize, with new members set to be announced at a later date. Alongside gaming creators, Smith-Schuster also intends to recruit fellow athletes, musicians, and celebrities who will also help drive the team’s content and help promote the organization. With JuJu admitting that a lot of his Steelers teammates are gamers, it’s possible we could see them take part in Team Diverge content in the future.

Going forward, Team Diverge will be creating a content house in Spring 2021 that will host both gaming creators and crossover talent, something which JuJu is well accustomed to having lived in the FaZe House in the past. During the NFL offseason, the Steelers star will host both the talent and Team Diverge members for three months, creating new content for fans to enjoy.

Esports are also on the agenda, with TD hoping to acquire and create teams in all kinds of different games, including smash hits like Warzone and Fall Guys, and also intends to launch “streetwear-inspired apparel” with activewear brands who will help deliver limited-edition drops and evergreen merchandise for fans of JuJu and Team Diverge to enjoy.

Advertisement
JuJu Smith-Schuster warming up in his FaZe collaboration.
FaZe Clan
Smith-Schuster and FaZe Clan collaborated for a special merch line in 2018.

Smith-Schuster is no stranger to the world of gaming organizations thanks to his long history with FaZe, and even dropped a special merchandise collaboration with them back in 2018. JuJu’s relationship there was clearly fruitful, with the NFL star calling them “great guys” and admitting that he “learned a lot about the bridge between athletes, influencers, and gaming” thanks to the organization.

He’ll be aiming to take that experience into his new venture with Team Diverge, who JuJu states will aim to “move in a different direction than ordinary gaming organizations,” with plans to be “unique in how [they] operate.”