FaZe Clan drop Valorant roster amid NA Challengers uncertainty

FaZe Clan has announced the release of its entire North American Challengers Valorant roster.

FaZe Clan now joins the likes of G2 Esports and TSM in dropping their entire Valorant roster after NA Challengers competition concluded, with no other tournaments in sight. The organization announced on July 24 that they have parted ways with their five Valorant players that competed in the North American Challengers League for FaZe.

The team did not manage to do much in the competition. FaZe was invited into the league at the start of 2023 and did not have to play through the open qualifier system to earn a spot in the throng.

In the first split, FaZe went 2-3 in the group stage and qualified for the Mid-Season Face Off tournament. The squad was one of the first teams eliminated from the event, losing to The Guard 2-0 and then G2 Esports 2-0.

FaZe did slightly better in the second split, going 3-2 in group stage matches and qualifying for the playoff stage. FaZe did better in this event, placing fifth-sixth, but missed out on qualifying for VCT Americas Ascension.

FaZe Clan leave NA Challengers amid uncertain Valorant future

The release of the squad is not surprising, as there is nothing for it to compete in at the moment. There are no Challengers events ongoing, or planned to start, while tier-one competition heats up with Valorant Champions beginning on August 6.

Offseason events, which could include tournaments featuring Challengers and VCT international league teams, have also not been announced. Details around these events are expected sometime soon, but FaZe, TSM and G2 have decided to drop their players in the meantime.

Whether these teams will retain their spots in the league is unknown, and will probably not be revealed for another few months as the Valorant free agency period kicks up after Valorant Champions.

FaZe Clan’s former Valorant roster