NICKMERCS announces pro Apex Legends return with new ALGS squad

NICKMERCS has announced his return to pro Apex Legends after locking in a new ALGS squad for the upcoming 2025 season.

Back on February 20, NICKMERCS’ teammates on Tripod – Deeds and Gent – announced that the squad was breaking up due to the content creator falling “out of love” right after failing to qualify for the first two ALGS NA splits in 2024.

Though now, as the 2024 ALGS season finishes its LCQ, qualifying its last teams for the ALGS Championship, the tournament looks to have inspired him to make a return to competitive play once again.

“We have locked in our Apex squad,” Nick said during a September 16 stream. “I told you that we were waiting on LCQ, we did that, we waited patiently, we watched LCQ… Fun tournament to watch man, really got me itching to get back in there.”

His new teammates are Anthony “DeToX” George and Jvonn “Avexys” Williams. Both players competed together in the NA LCQ under a free-agent team, FURY, but moving forward they’ll be playing with NICKMERCS for the upcoming season.

The squad does not currently have a team name, but they are planning on making a more formal announcement in the future.

“These are two players that we have played a lot against, like every one of our lobbies would be me, Gent, and Deeds and they’re always around,” NICK said of his new teammates, recalling how his old team would intentionally avoid taking fights against them because they were so good.

“I’ve known Avexys for a long time, just getting to know DeToX, but they’re good dudes… We’ve always wanted to play with each other for a long time, so sick about the opportunity to f**king get after it man.”

Since the ALGS season has effectively wrapped up for teams who haven’t qualified for Champs, the squad will be playing Tier 2 events and will attempt to be in next year’s NA Pro League.