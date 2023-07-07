G2 Esports drops North American Challengers Valorant roster

G2 Esports has announced they have dropped their North American Challengers League Valorant team following their failure to qualify for VCT Americas Ascension.

G2 Esports has announced the departure of almost its entire North American Challengers League Valorant roster and staff. The esports organization announced their entrance into the tier 2 Valorant league in December with a start-studded lineup headlined by former Sentinels players Shahzeb ‘ShahZaM’ Khan and Michael ‘dapr’ Gulino.

The organization entered the competition after it failed to secure a spot in VCT Americas, the Riot Games partnered Valorant league. According to a report by The Washington Post, G2’s bid for a slot in the tier 1 league was rejected following the controversy involving then-CEO Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Santiago and Andrew Tate.

Unlike some squads who had to play their way into the league via open qualifiers, G2 was given the slot alongside other established esports organizations like FaZe Clan, Shopify Rebellion and The Guard.

G2 Esports drop most of Valorant roster and staff

G2 started off its North American Challengers run hot in the first split by placing first in its group with a 4-1 record. It followed up that success with a second-place finish in the Mid-Season Face Off. The squad, however, failed to recreate that success in the second split, going 0-5 in the group stage.

G2 still managed to qualify for the North American Challengers Playoffs based on points, but the team failed to place high enough in the tournament to make the Americas Ascension event. This effectively ended the team’s season as they could not play for a spot in VCT Americas.

The organization announced the departure of every player and staff member on the roster on June 7, outside of ShahZaM. The IGL is still signed onto the organization, but G2 clarified in replies to its initial announcement that he is now a content creator.

G2 has nothing to compete for at the time of writing as no big third-party tournaments are ongoing or have been announced. G2 Esports did manage to place high enough over the course of the Challengers League season to avoid relegation and will have a spot the in league for the 2024 season.