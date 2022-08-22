Every Valorant pro in ‘Fire Again’ music video

Riot Games dropped ‘Fire Again,’ a song with an accompanying music video, featuring multiple Valorant pro cameos, for the upcoming Valorant Champions tournament on August 22.

Riot has released music videos in the past for the League of Legends World Championships that feature professional players from the esport. The videos normally feature prominent players, or past world champions, fighting or chasing after a championship.

In 2021, for that year’s League of Legends World Championship, Riot released ‘Burn it all Down‘ which had multiple professional player inclusions as they fought across the world in an anime-inspired tournament.

For ‘Fire Again,’ Riot has but prominent players at the forefront of the music video, with multiple players announcing their inclusion, and has put multiple Valorant pros in without their knowledge. This has caused fans and players alike to look through the video frame by frame to catch every Easter egg.

All Valorant pros in ‘Fire Again’

There are two types of cameos in ‘Fire Again,’ those that were confirmed beforehand and those that were complete surprises. In the leadup to the song releasing, Riot showcased art for the video which had multiple pros in the promotional graphic.

Those shown off include:

Patryk ‘starxo’ Kopczyński

Ana Beatriz ‘naxy’ Araujo

Juan Pablo ‘NagZ’ Lopez Miranda

Tyson ‘TenZ’ Ngo

Jake ‘Boaster’ Howlett

Gustavo ‘Sacy’ Rossi

Michaela ‘mimi’ Lintrup

Melanie ‘meL’ Capone

Benedict ‘Benkai’ Tan

Koji ‘Laz’ Ushida

Kim ‘stax’ Gu-taek

Those 11 also feature prominently in the music video. Other pros are only shown off for a frame or two in the video. For example, at 55 seconds in fans can see Alexandre ‘xand’ Zizi for brief second, replacing Raze in the video.

Other sneaky inclusions can be found at 48 seconds, one minute 18 seconds and one minute 31 seconds of the video that have yet to be identified. Those that have been identified include Michael ‘shroud’ Grzesie replacing Chamber at 57 seconds and Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker at the one minute 27 seconds mark.

The real hunt for Easter eggs starts at two minutes and 50 seconds in, however, as the music climaxes and the main character runs into a beam of light changing into 20 different Valorant pros.

Those identified so far include:

Adil ‘ScreaM’ Benrlitom

Oscar ‘mixwell’ Cañellas Colocho

Francisco ‘kiNgg’ Aravena

Pujan ‘FNS’ Mehta

Itthirit ‘foxz’ Ngamsaard

Mehmet Yağız ‘cNed’ İpek

Matias ‘Saadhak’ Delipetro

Trent ‘trent’ Cairns

The others have yet to be identified by the community or the pro players themselves. Valorant Champions will kick off on August 31 with ‘Fire Again’ as the tournament’s anthem.