Valorant players argue new Outlaw sniper is unhealthy for the game after one day

It’s been only a day since Riot introduced Outlaw in Valorant and players are already arguing the new sniper is unhealthy for the game.

Valorant Episode 8 Act 1 has officially initiated along with a new stage of Premier on the way to test players’ excellence to the maximum. The new Act also marks the arrival of the first new weapon since the game’s launch in the form of a new sniper sitting right between the Marshal and Operator, Outlaw.

Article continues after ad

At the time of writing, it’s been only a day since Outlaw made its way into Valorant, and the community has already started to argue about the gun’s position in the meta.

Article continues after ad

Players think Outlaw is unhealthy for Valorant

Starting a discussion on Reddit, a player said he feels the Outlaw doesn’t belong to Valorant claiming they “enjoyed this game a lot less today” than they did during pre-patch and “most of it is the annoyance at this gun.”

Article continues after ad

“This gun makes second round feel even MORE skewed toward the team that won the first round.” Some players think Outlaw is outright “bad” and “you are dead peaking into a vandal round 3.” Players would rather “buy a guardian” instead.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Some players argued against this claim and said: “You must be joking, you can one-shot anyone who has no shield with a much cheaper option Marshal.”

Article continues after ad

On the other hand, another part of the community thinks “the entire point of the gun is to eliminate the half-armor meta in high ranked/pro play, and it’s very good at doing so.” They also believe the gun’s damage “could be nerfed to like 125-130 for the body shot which still achieves the desired effect.”

Article continues after ad

Considering it’s been only a day since Outlaw’s debut in Valorant, one-half of the community believes “the sample size is not anywhere close to large enough for anyone to have a solid opinion about the weapon yet.”

While Riot is known to buff and nerf its Agents and weapons from time to time, it’ll be interesting to see how they balance this new sniper in future patch updates.