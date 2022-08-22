Valorant community reacts to Champions 2022 song ‘Fire Again’

Riot Games has released a music video and song in collaboration with Ashnikko (Ashton Nicole Casey) called ‘Fire Again’ for the upcoming Valorant Champions 2022 tournament. It has set the community ablaze.

Riot Games collaborates with music figures every year for its League of Legends World Championships and started the tradition in Valorant in 2021 with ‘Die For You‘, featuring Grabbitz (Nicholas Chiari), for the first edition of Champions.

The music video for ‘Fire Again‘ features animated versions of multiple professional Valorant players, some of whom are playing at Valorant Champions, and has fans going through it frame by frame.

Some of the pros featured in the video were teased beforehand, like DRX’s Kim ‘stax’ Gu-taek and Paper Rex’s Benedict ‘Benkai’ Tan. They thanked Riot for their inclusion in the video.

Other pros were surprised to see themselves in the video and shared screenshots of frames in which they were featured, like OpTic Gaming’s Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker and G2 Esports player Oscar ‘mixwell’ Cañellas Colocho.

Valorant community says ‘Fire Again’ is fire

Outside of the professional community, Valorant fans have had nice things to say about the new song and video. Some have praised the video itself, which features fantastical and dreamlike visuals that its three main characters (Chamber, Astra and Raze) traverse.

Others find the song euphonious, with even some esports organizations getting in on the conversation.

Fans of Ashnikko have also weighed in, expressing their disbelief at seeing the popular singer and rapper make a track for their favorite game.

If Riot continues the tradition from last year’s Valorant Champions, fans will get to see a special live performance of ‘Fire Again’ before the Grand Final of the upcoming event on September 18.