Every Valorant pro & iconic play reference in SUPERPOWER

Every Valorant pro & iconic play reference in SUPERPOWERRiot Games
The Valorant Champions 2024 anthem, SUPERPOWER, has a music video featuring top pros and iconic moments from the esport. The players and moments have been identified and listed in this article.
Riot Games releases anthems for their League of Legends and Valorant World Championship events every year. The 2024 edition of Valorant Champion’s anthem is SUPERPOWER, created by Kiss of Life and Mark Tuan.
The developer often incorporates pro players and various video game characters in the video for these songs, and this year is no different. Unlike the 2023 Valorant Champions anthem, which did not feature any pros, SUPERPOWER showcases multiple teams, pros, and the esport’s most iconic moments so far.
The various Valorant players and the iconic moments referenced in the video are listed, with timestamps, below.
Valorant pros in the SUPERPOWER music video
EDward Gaming’s ZmjjKK
ZmjjKK shows up at the 10-second mark. The Chinese sniper is one of the most decorated Valorant pros in China, but has yet to secure an international trophy for the region.
G2 Esports’ mimi
Mimi is in the video at the 49-second mark. The Valorant pro has titles across Valorant and Counter-Strike.
Team Heretics’ benjyfishy
Benjyfishy shows up at the 1:30 mark of the video. The former Fortnite player and the young Heretics squad placed second at Masters Shanghai.
Sentinels’ TenZ
TenZ is included in the music video at the 1:17 mark. He is only shown once, off to the left in the same frame as Demon1 and aspas. He is seen with the Masters Madrid trophy, which he won with Sentinels earlier in the year.
NRG Esports Demon1
Demon1 is shown at the 1:11 mark of the video. The Valorant pro broke out in 2023 on Evil Genius but had a rough 2024 season with NRG which led to his eventual benching.
Leviatán’s kiNgg
KiNgg is showcased at the 1:20 mark of the video. The IGL helped lead Leviatán to two international appearances in 2024.
Shopify Rebellion’s florescent
Florescent is shown at the 1:40 mark of the video. The teenager is already an accomplished pro in the Game Changers circuit and is almost old enough to play in the VCT leagues.
Leviatán’s aspas
Aspas is shown in the music video at the 15-second mark and is featured multiple times. The Brazilian Duelist continues to top the statistical charts in 2024 and is gunning for another Champions trophy.
Fnatic’s Boaster
Boaster is revealed in the video at the 45-second mark and is featured a few different times. The English player is one of the more popular pros thanks to his on-stage antics and competitive success, with multiple VCT trophies to his name.
Paper Rex’s Jinggg & f0rsakeN
Jinggg and f0rsaken appear in the video together at the 2:06 mark and are featured separately earlier in the video. The Paper Rex duo are fan favorites but have yet to secure an international title.
Iconic VCT moments in the SUPERPOWER music video
C0M knifes BuZz to win round against DRX at Valorant Champions 2023
This memorable knife kill from the playoff stage of Valorant Champions 2023 is shown at the 1:35 mark of the video. C0M finished off the round against DRX after running out of bullets by jumping and then knifing BuZz.
Victor knifes ScreaM as his Phoenix ultimate ends at Valorant Champions 2021
This moment is shown at the 1:36 mark in the video. This is one of the older clips animated for the music video as it shows Victor knifing ScreaM as he helplessly respawns from his Phoenix ultimate at Valorant Champions 2021.
ZmjjKK clutches against Giants at Valorant Champions 2023
ZmjjKK’s 2v1 clutch against Giants during the group stage of Valorant Champions 2023 is shown at the start of the video. The EDG player secured the round and the series for his team by winning what seemed to be an impossible clutch thanks to two precise one-taps.
Demon1 ace against DRX at Valorant Champions 2023
This ace is shown at the 1:23 mark of the video. The Demon1 ace is from the 2023 Valorant World Championships and showed the power of the then–rookie rifler on the international stage.
This list will be updated as more pros and moments are identified.