Every Valorant pro & iconic play reference in SUPERPOWER

The Valorant Champions 2024 anthem, SUPERPOWER, has a music video featuring top pros and iconic moments from the esport. The players and moments have been identified and listed in this article.

Riot Games releases anthems for their League of Legends and Valorant World Championship events every year. The 2024 edition of Valorant Champion’s anthem is SUPERPOWER, created by Kiss of Life and Mark Tuan.

The developer often incorporates pro players and various video game characters in the video for these songs, and this year is no different. Unlike the 2023 Valorant Champions anthem, which did not feature any pros, SUPERPOWER showcases multiple teams, pros, and the esport’s most iconic moments so far.

Article continues after ad

The various Valorant players and the iconic moments referenced in the video are listed, with timestamps, below.

Valorant pros in the SUPERPOWER music video

EDward Gaming’s ZmjjKK

ZmjjKK shows up at the 10-second mark. The Chinese sniper is one of the most decorated Valorant pros in China, but has yet to secure an international trophy for the region.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games The EDward Gaming ace helped the VCT China team be one of the first to qualify for Valorant Champions 2024.

G2 Esports’ mimi

Mimi is in the video at the 49-second mark. The Valorant pro has titles across Valorant and Counter-Strike.

Riot Games Mimi won the 2022 Valorant Game Changers Championship with G2 Esports.

Team Heretics’ benjyfishy

Benjyfishy shows up at the 1:30 mark of the video. The former Fortnite player and the young Heretics squad placed second at Masters Shanghai.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games The former Fortnite pro has established himself as an excellent Valorant competitor.

Sentinels’ TenZ

TenZ is included in the music video at the 1:17 mark. He is only shown once, off to the left in the same frame as Demon1 and aspas. He is seen with the Masters Madrid trophy, which he won with Sentinels earlier in the year.

Riot Games TenZ (Left) and Sentinels are two of the most recognizable brands in Valorant esports.

NRG Esports Demon1

Demon1 is shown at the 1:11 mark of the video. The Valorant pro broke out in 2023 on Evil Genius but had a rough 2024 season with NRG which led to his eventual benching.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games Demon1 rose to prominence in 2023 with Evil Geniuses, however, he did not qualify for Valorant Champions 2024.

Leviatán’s kiNgg

KiNgg is showcased at the 1:20 mark of the video. The IGL helped lead Leviatán to two international appearances in 2024.

Riot Games kiNgg is the IGL for Leviatán and has helped lead them to a Valorant Champions appearance.

Shopify Rebellion’s florescent

Florescent is shown at the 1:40 mark of the video. The teenager is already an accomplished pro in the Game Changers circuit and is almost old enough to play in the VCT leagues.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games florescent won the 2023 Valorant Game Changers Championship with Shopify.

Leviatán’s aspas

Aspas is shown in the music video at the 15-second mark and is featured multiple times. The Brazilian Duelist continues to top the statistical charts in 2024 and is gunning for another Champions trophy.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games Aspas (Right) won Valorant Champions 2021 with LOUD and is looking for another world title in 2024.

Fnatic’s Boaster

Boaster is revealed in the video at the 45-second mark and is featured a few different times. The English player is one of the more popular pros thanks to his on-stage antics and competitive success, with multiple VCT trophies to his name.

Riot Games Boaster and Fnatic are looking for their first Valorant Champions trophy after concurring Masters in 2023.

Paper Rex’s Jinggg & f0rsakeN

Jinggg and f0rsaken appear in the video together at the 2:06 mark and are featured separately earlier in the video. The Paper Rex duo are fan favorites but have yet to secure an international title.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games Jinggg (Left) and f0rsaken (Right) are both known for their Duelist play.

Iconic VCT moments in the SUPERPOWER music video

C0M knifes BuZz to win round against DRX at Valorant Champions 2023

This memorable knife kill from the playoff stage of Valorant Champions 2023 is shown at the 1:35 mark of the video. C0M finished off the round against DRX after running out of bullets by jumping and then knifing BuZz.

Riot Games C0M went for a jumping knife kill on BuZz at Valorant Champions 2023 to secure the round for Evil Geniuses.

Victor knifes ScreaM as his Phoenix ultimate ends at Valorant Champions 2021

This moment is shown at the 1:36 mark in the video. This is one of the older clips animated for the music video as it shows Victor knifing ScreaM as he helplessly respawns from his Phoenix ultimate at Valorant Champions 2021.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Riot Games Victor took advantage of ScreaM’s ultimate timing and knifed him in the back at Valorant Champions 2021.

ZmjjKK clutches against Giants at Valorant Champions 2023

ZmjjKK’s 2v1 clutch against Giants during the group stage of Valorant Champions 2023 is shown at the start of the video. The EDG player secured the round and the series for his team by winning what seemed to be an impossible clutch thanks to two precise one-taps.

Riot Games The Chinese prodigy secured two kills in an impossible situation to win a Valorant Champions 2023 match against Giants.

Demon1 ace against DRX at Valorant Champions 2023

This ace is shown at the 1:23 mark of the video. The Demon1 ace is from the 2023 Valorant World Championships and showed the power of the then–rookie rifler on the international stage.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games Demon1 killed all five DRX members in a pivotal round at Valorant Champions 2023.

This list will be updated as more pros and moments are identified.