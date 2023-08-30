Fnatic Chronicle responds to Valorant roster change rumors

Fnatic’s Chronicle addressed recent Valorant roster rumors on his livestream and tried to put the speculation to rest.

Fnatic ended their Valorant season at Valorant Champions 2023 in the top four and missed out on lifting their third trophy of the year. The EMEA squad dominated most of the VCT calendar, winning VCT LOCK//IN, VCT Masters Tokyo, and going undefeated in the VCT EMEA regular season.

The squad is now on a break as the competitive calendar has concluded. The team does have off-season events to look forward to but has earned a much-needed rest after competing in almost as many matches as possible at the highest level of play.

In a livestream on August 30, Fnatic’s Timofey ‘Chronicle’ Khromov answered fan questions, which included what Fnatic plans to do in the off-season to improve the team.

“We know the problems, we know how to fix it. We will fix it definitely. We didn’t even discuss what was our problems because everyone knows, everyone in our team is a professional who knows how to work… We will definitely fix everything in the next year,” he said.

Fnatic Chronicle shuts down Valorant roster rumors

At one point, fans asked if Fnatic was looking to make any roster changes in the off-season. Chronicle immediately shut down the speculation.

“We are not making any changes,” he said on stream. “We didn’t even discuss it. Don’t trust anyone, they’re lying. When we do some changes, you will know about it.”

He further explained that the only reason Fnatic would even consider changes would be in emergency scenarios, which he doesn’t see happening as the entire squad is in great health.

Fnatic compiled its current squad in the 2022-23 off-season. The team only made two changes, adding Chronicle and Initator expert Leo ‘Leo’ Jannesson. The squad had one of the best runs Valorant esports has ever seen and it would make sense that the squad would not be looking to make any changes.

Fnatic’s players are also locked into contracts until 2024 and 2025, so even if one player wanted to leave they would need to wait out their contract.

The off-season is ongoing and should include some wild signings as teams like Karmine Corp look to reshuffle their squad. However, Fnatic should not be a part of this year’s rostermania.