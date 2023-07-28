Fnatic the clear frontrunner to win Valorant Champions, according to bookies

Odds for Valorant Champions 2023 have come out across esports betting websites and Fnatic is the clear frontrunner to win the tournamen, according to bookies.

Valorant Champions 2023 is days away, and bet makers are starting to reveal the odds for the winner of the tournament. The 16-team world championship event features teams from around the world, who will compete for over $2 million in prize money.

Each team has been assigned their odds to win the entire tournament, and one team stands head and shoulders above the rest of the field. Fnatic are the overwhelming favorites to win Valorant Champions 2023, with a bookmaker giving the team 2.10 odds to take home the trophy.

Fnatic is the overwhelming favorite to win Valorant Champions

This comes as no surprise as Fnatic won the two previous VCT international tournaments, VCT LOCK//IN and VCT Masters Tokyo, and went undefeated during their VCT EMEA regular season run.

The teams with the next best odds are Paper Rex, at 4.00, and Evil Geniuses, at 5.50. Evil Geniuses placed second at Masters Tokyo and Paper Rex managed to put together a run to third place while fielding a substitute player. PRX is expected to play with Ilya ‘something’ Petrov at Valorant Champions, who missed Masters due to visa issues, which may explain the team’s better odds over EG.

Other surprising odds are NAVI and EDward Gaming. Bookies have given NAVI decent odds at 41, which puts them over FUT Esports and Giants Gaming. Giants defeated NAVI in the VCT EMEA LCQ tournament and FUT placed above NAVI at Masters Tokyo to skip the LCQ altogether.

EDward Gaming, on the other hand, is the sixth-best team at Valorant Champions with their odds at 13 to win the tournament. The Chinese side impressed at Tokyo, making it out of their group and defeating LOUD in the playoff stage, and are now considered an outside favorite at the world championship.

Fans will have to wait and see if these odds pan out as the tournament starts on August 6.

Odds for every team at Valorant Champions are listed below: