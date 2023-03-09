VCT 2023 EMEA League: Schedule, format and Valorant teams

The VCT EMEA league is kicking off later this month. Here is everything you need to know about the international league, including the official streams, the full schedule and the participating teams.

With VCT LOCK//IN done with, it is time for the three international leagues to kick off as Valorant esports enters a new era. In 2023, there will only be one split, making this a season-defining tournament as the event will have spots in VCT Masters Tokyo and Valorant Champions on the line.

Lance Skundrich/Riot Games Fnatic won VCT LOCK//IN and earned the VCT EMEA League an extra slot at Masters

The top 10 teams from across EMEA will clash at the Messe Berlin Charlottenburg in Berlin, in the inaugural season of VCT EMEA, kicking off on March 27.



VCT 2023 EMEA League: Streams

The VCT EMEA League will be broadcast in English, Turkish, French, Spanish and many other languages on both Twitch and YouTube. We’ve embedded the official English Twitch stream below for your convenience.

Below you can find some of the official streams for the league in different languages:

English:

Turkish:

Spanish:

French:

In addition to the official streams, there will be watch parties with select content creators from all around the world.

VCT 2023 EMEA League: Format and schedule

The VCT EMEA League will begin on March 27 with the regular season, where the ten teams will face off in a single round-robin stage, with every match featuring a best-of-three format. Matches will be played on Wednesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, with the exception of an early super week (five straight days of games for the first week).

Only six teams will progress from the regular season to the double-elimination playoffs. In the end, the top four teams of the VCT EMEA League will qualify for VCT Masters Tokyo and the top three for Valorant Champions 2023. There will also be a last-chance qualifier in July, giving teams one more chance to secure a spot at the Valorant Champions.

Below is the complete schedule for each stage:

Regular Season: March 27 – May 19

Playoffs: May 22 – May 28

Last Chance Qualifier: TBA

Regular season (March 27 — May 19)

Week 1 schedule (March 27 — March 31)

Day Match PT ET GMT March 27 Fnatic vs. Giants 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM KOI vs. NAVI 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM March 28 Team Heretics vs. FUT 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Team Liquid vs. Vitality 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM March 29 NAVI vs. Giants 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Karmine Corp. vs. BBL 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM March 30 Team Liquid vs. FUT 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM KOI vs. Vitality 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM March 31 Fnatic vs. BBL 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Team Heretics vs. Karmine Corp. 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Week 2 schedule (April 5 — April 7)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 5 Vitality vs. FUT 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM April 6 NAVI vs. BBL 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Fnatic vs. Team Heretics 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM April 7 Team Liquid vs. Karmine Corp. 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM KOI vs. Giants 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Week 3 schedule (April 12 — 14)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 12 NAVI vs. Team Heretics 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM April 13 KOI vs. FUT 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Team Liquid vs. Fnatic 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM April 14 Giants vs. BBL 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Vitality vs. Karmine Corp. 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Week 4 schedule (April 19 — 21)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 19 Team Heretics vs. Team Liquid 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM April 20 KOI vs. Fnatic 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM FUT vs. Giants 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM April 21 Karmine Corp. vs. NAVI 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM BBL vs. Vitality 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Week 5 schedule (April 26 — April 28)

Day Match PT ET GMT April 26 Giants vs. Team Liquid 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM April 27 BBL vs. Team Heretics 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM KOI vs. Karmine Corp. 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM April 28 FUT vs. Fnatic 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Vitality vs. NAVI 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Week 6 schedule (May 3 — May 5)

Day Match PT ET GMT May 3 Vitality vs. Fnatic 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM May 4 FUT vs. Karmine Corp. 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM KOI vs. BBL 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM May 5 NAVI vs. Team Liquid 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Giants vs. Team Heretics 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Week 7 schedule (May 10 — May 12)

Day Match PT ET GMT May 10 Giants vs. Vitality 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM May 11 FUT vs. NAVI 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Karmine Corp. vs. Fnatic 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM May 12 Team Liquid vs. BBL 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM KOI vs. Team Heretics 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

Week 8 schedule (May 17 — May 19)

Day Match PT ET GMT May 17 Fnatic vs. NAVI 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM May 18 Team Heretics vs. Vitality 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM Karmine Corp. vs. Giants 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM May 19 Team Liquid vs. KOI 9 AM 12 PM 5 PM BBL vs. FUT 12 PM 3 PM 8 PM

VCT 2023 EMEA: Standings

Darker Green = Qualified for playoffs’ upper bracket round 2. Light Green = Qualified for playoffs’ upper bracket round 1. Red = Eliminated.

Placement Team Record – BBL Esports – – Fnatic – – FUT Esports – – Giants – – Karmine Corp – – KOI – – NAVI – – Team Heretics – – Team Liquid – – Team Vitality –

VCT 2023 EMEA League: Teams and players

Below you can find all the teams competing in the VCT EMEA league and their respective lineups:

