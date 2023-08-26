Elon Musk makes an appearance at Valorant Champions 2023

Valorant Champions 2023 has seen a gaggle of content creators and influencers, along with one of the more influential people in the world — Elon Musk — gracing the venue as they mingle and give visibility to the Riot Games tournament.

Valorant Champions has been a who’s who of influencers and professional Valorant players as Riot Games has brought them together to help promote the event and interact with fans. Sentinels’ Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik and some of the OfflineTV crew have ascended on the event to co-stream and host fan meetups outside the stadium.

Article continues after ad

However, one person made an appearance at the event that trumps all of those influencers in terms of followers on social media and political power, Elon Musk.

Article continues after ad

The owner of X, formerly Twitter, stopped by what seems to be the influencer area of the tournament, on the outside of the Kia Forum.

Elon Musk makes a stop at Valorant Champions 2023

Multiple people at the event took photos of the social media mogul and posted them online. The first person to spot Musk at the event was Valorant pro Andrej ‘babybay’ Francisty. Musk seemed to be answering questions in a promotional area for the Riot Games title.

Article continues after ad

Others have since captured Musk walking around the Forum with a child, presumably one of his kids.

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

“WHY IS ELON MUSK AT CHAMPS,” one social media user said.

Another user took a video of Musk attempting to get to his seat to watch Evil Geniuses and Paper Rex play for the Valorant Champions trophy.

Article continues after ad

The headquarters for X is located in San Fransisco, California, which is a few hours away from the Inglewood stadium.

The company formerly known as Twitter has worked with Riot Games in the past, collaborating with the company for the League of Legends World Championship and the launch of Arcane. Whether the two have collaborated since Musk took over has yet to be revealed.