Ben Affleck reveals which Valorant Agent he mains

Ben Affleck revealed which Valorant Agents he plays the most while attending the Valorant Champions Tournament yesterday.

The film star wasn’t the only celeb to make an appearance at the event- Elon Musk also showed up with one of his children. Valorant clearly has some appeal in the celebrity world!

Affleck spoke to the press quite a bit about the game, and even criticized the recent Jett nerfs, which he discussed with the Agent’s voice actor.

Article continues after ad

But it was his discussion on the agents that he plays that revealed the most about his engagement with Valorant.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Ben Affleck reveals he mains KAY/O and Raze in Valorant

When asked by a reporter about which Agent he plays the most, Affleck said that he was currently maining KAY/O, one of the initiator agents, though he also said he played a lot of Raze.

Article continues after ad

He said: “I’m a Kay/o main right now. And Raze too, I think… I’m a little promiscuous with who I main, you know what I mean? I move around a little bit.”

Article continues after ad