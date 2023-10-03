Elon Musk streams Diablo 4 on Twitter/X to millions of viewers

Elon Musk has tested a new gaming livestream feature for Twitter/X by broadcasting himself playing Diablo 4 to millions of viewers on his personal account.

Since Elon Musk took over Twitter in October 2022 as the CEO, he has made many changes and experiments to test the capabilities of the platform.

These have left the internet divided, such as getting rid of its infamous branding to be instead called X.

Over the past few weeks, he has begun testing the broadcasting feature of the platform by going live at random points.

Now, the avid gamer has introduced the rollout of a gaming stream feature, where he broadcasted himself playing Diablo 4 to millions of viewers on his personal account.

Elon Musk shares Twitter/X gaming live stream by streaming Diablo 4 to millions

Musk live-streamed via his 158 million followers, in a stream that has achieved over 2.8 million overall views at the time of writing.

Before going live, he posted: “Tested the X video game streamer system last night. It works! Will try to complete a Tier 100 Nightmare dungeon tonight live.”

He revealed a brand-new gaming streaming feature, which is now accessible to premium users, where he broadcasted himself playing Diablo 4 with a face cam for nearly an hour.

Although the stream was largely successful in terms of viewership, fans pointed out that it was missing a live chat function, the screen was flickering during the stream, and he sounded “high pitched.”

“Haha, something to be fixed” Musk replied.

Achieving over 2.8 million live viewers off just one livestream is no easy feat, however, it is worth noting that Twitter/X counts a “video view as when your video is watched in 50% view for 2 seconds or more,” therefore it is to be taken lightly.

The tech billionaire had previously shown his admiration for various gaming titles, such as Overwatch and Fallout, where he even attended Valorant Champions 2023.