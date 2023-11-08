Mizkif invites Elon Musk to compete on Schooled as Twitter enters streaming

Twitch streamer Mizkif is pleading with X owner Elon Musk to appear on his game show, Schooled, to promote Twitter’s step into the world of streaming.

Elon Musk has been hyping up X’s move to live streaming for some time now, even testing out the feature by broadcasting his Diablo 4 gameplay to millions of viewers.

Despite the excitement over X’s streaming potential, Elon hasn’t been too keen for collabs just yet, ignoring a request to stream alongside Twitch’s CEO Dan Clancy.

Now, Mizkif is the latest streamer to push for a team-up with the Tesla and Space X boss, and is inviting Elon to join him on an episode of Schooled – his gameshow where competitors answer questions from grade school.

Mizkif wants Elon Musk to promote Twitter streaming on Schooled

In a post on X on November 8, the OTK streamer reached out to Musk directly about appearing on his Twitch show.

“Elon Musk, I’m in an airplane and wanna know if you would like to come on my show Schooled on Twitch,” Mizkif inquired.

The Twitch star further added that Musk’s appearance would push the broadcast to over a million viewers and that he could use the show to promote Twitter’s streaming features.

Unfortunately for Mizkif, Musk has yet to reply to the request, but fans seemed interested in the possibility of Elon appearing on the show.

“Would watch this,” one viewer remarked.

“That’s actually a huge opportunity for Twitch streamers to start integrating to X,” another said.

Someone else chimed in that in order for the show to be worth it, it should be broadcast on X instead, calling that change a “fair deal.”

We’ll have to wait and see if Musk decides to take Mizkif up on his offer and if Elon can school the rest of the competition with his galaxy-sized brain.

