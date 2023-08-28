Ben Affleck just as discouraged by Valorant’s Jett nerfs as Agent’s voice actress

Actor Ben Affleck shared his disappointment at the upcoming Jett nerfs with Jett’s very own voice actress Shannon Williams at Valorant Champions 2023.

Valorant Champions 2023 has come and gone, with Evil Geniuses being crowned as the winners of the event. The competition held in Los Angeles was a major success for the game, with players and celebrities attending from all over the world to catch the action live.

Both Ben Affleck and Elon Musk were seen amongst the crowd, with Affleck in particular being a huge fan of Riot’s tactical shooter. Whilst attending the event, Affleck and his son met up with Jett voice actress Shannon Williams.

Together the pair shared their discouragement over the upcoming Jett nerfs, which will bring down the duelist’s output significantly.

Actor Ben Affleck reminds Jett VA about upcoming nerfs

When talking about the potential of becoming a Jett main, Aflleck, his son, and Williams spoke about the new nerfs coming to the agent.

“He could be a Jett main,” Affleck’s son mentioned.

“Yeah but then they nerfed Jett,” the Batman actor touted.

“I know!” Williams exclaimed in response.

The upcoming Jett nerfs sees the duelist losing a charge of her Updraft. Her smokes are also being reduced in duration, while her ultimate is going up by one in cost. These changes will be released with the new act, potentially signaling an end to the Korean agent’s popularity.

In a separate interview at Valorant Champions, Affleck confirmed that he mains the initiator KAY/O at the moment, but has also listed Raze as his other main when he plays.

“I’m a KAY/O main right now, but yeah. And Raze too, I think Raze is like my other main. I’m a little bit of a… I’m a little promiscuous with who I main,” the actor responded.

With the new act on the horizon, there’s no telling what agent Affleck picks up next, but with the severity of the Jett nerfs, it might be best to stick on the KAY/O for now.

