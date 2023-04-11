Disguised Toast reveals how yay signing happened: ‘He DM’d me out of the blue’

In an interview with George Geddes about signing Valorant superstar Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker, Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang revealed that the former Cloud9 member messaged him first about the team.

With yay signing on to play for the North American Valorant Challengers league team Disguised, some have wondered how the creator-backed esports organization was able to land the high-profile pro. In an interview with Valorant reporter George Geddes about the signing, Disguised Toast revealed that the international tournament regular initially messaged him first.

Article continues after ad

“On February 26, yay DMs me out of the blue… I’m like really honored first of all. I was surprised he even knew who I was. I think this was right after C9 started having their role issue and what I imagined is that yay is just feeling a little burnt by the way traditional esports orgs do things,” Disguised Toast said.

Yay’s initial message to the creator said he hoped Disguised becomes successful in finding a way to monetize esports and “I think if anyone is to find a solution it would be large content creators like you guys.”

Article continues after ad

Disguised details yay acquisition

Disguised Toast replied to the message saying Cloud9 did not deserve him and that he hopes his next team appreciates him.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Then, according to Disguised Toast, the Valorant squad lost a member in Drake ‘Exalt’ Branly (he was benched) and the team couldn’t make too many changes during the season due to the ruleset.

When the team could make changes, after the conclusion of the Mid-Season Face Off, the content creator said he remembered that yay reached out and went to check if he would be interested in signing on with the Valorant team.

Article continues after ad

“I messaged him like ‘hey, you want to just see if you like the guys and if the guys like you and if things work out we can take it from there.’ And he said yes,” Disguised Toast said.