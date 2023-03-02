Disguised Toast “worried” for his Valorant team as yay leaves Cloud9

Popular streamer and content creator Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang has expressed concern for his NA Challengers Valorant team after Cloud9 let go of Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker.

Cloud9 confirmed on March 1 that yay will not be part of the team moving forward, leaving big shoes for the North American organization to fill just weeks before the start of the VCT Americas league.

According to a report by Dot Esports, Cloud9’s team is set to begin tryouts, with former OpTic Gaming star Jimmy ‘Marved’ Nguyen one of the players who are being considered.

As he read yay’s unrestricted free agency Twitter post (which has since been deleted by the player) on his stream, Disguised Toast said that he fears Cloud9 could come knocking at his door asking for Joseph ‘clear’ Allen.

“I’m worried because I’d say I have the best duelist in Challengers,” Disguised Toast said. “Where else are they going to look to replace yay?”

One viewer called Disguised Toast “delusional” in Twitch chat, prompting an immediate response from the creator. “Have you been seeing clear play? You’re delusional!”

clear is widely regarded as one of the most promising young talents in North America. He was picked up by the team prior to its signing with Disguised, joining veteran in-game leader Joshua ‘steel’ Nissan and the former Knights core of Damion ‘XXiF’ Cook, Drake ‘Exalt’ Branly, and Amgalan ‘Genghsta’ Nemekhbayar.

Disguised are currently third in NA Challengers Group B with a 2-1 record and in a good position to secure a spot in the Mid-Season Invitational, featuring four teams from each group. They will face group leaders M80 on March 8 and then TSM in their last group match, on March 16.

