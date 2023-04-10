yay joins Disguised Toast’s Valorant team after Cloud9 exit

Former Cloud9 player and Valorant star Jaccob ‘yay’ Whiteaker has signed with content creator Jeremy ‘Disguised Toast’ Wang’s team ahead of the second split of the NA Challengers league.

Disguised adds an international Valorant tournament winner to his roster for the second split as the team has revealed its newest player in yay. The sniper was last seen with Cloud9 before he was let go after just under six months with the team, during which he attended only Red Bull Home Ground and VCT LOCK//IN.

The newest Disguised member was revealed by Disguised Toast alongside Tarik ‘tarik’ Celik. The Sentinels content creator and tarik will play a showmatch called “Pro vs Noobs Valorant showdown,” also featuring five streamers.

yay joins a Disguised squad that snuck into the Mid-Season Face Off tournament with a 2-3 record. They were one of the first teams eliminated from the tournament after losing to M80 and TSM in the first rounds.

Disguised adds yay for NA Challengers league Split 2

Disguised Toast said in an announcement video that yay was coming in after the team had a disappointing showing in the first split. He will debut for the team later this month in the second split of the Challengers league, which will start on April 18.

yay will fill the spot that has been vacant since the departure of Drake ‘Exalt’ Branly last month. Substitute player Chris ‘riku’ Piasecki played in Disguised’s final Split 1 series and in the two Mid-Season Face Off matches.

The squad has seven VCL points to its name after the first split and will have one more round of group Stage and potentially playoff matches to earn enough to qualify for the Ascension tournament for a shot at making the VCT Americas league.

Disguised’s current roster is now: